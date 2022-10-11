Shanaya Kapoor parties all chic in a leather outfit styled with a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag

The festive fashion lexicon is big on ethnic ensembles as we all are well up on given the unlimited celebrity-approved references and advertisements around. What did you shop for? We know Shanaya Kapoor just added a casual faux leather outfit to her closet. See it here and believe it. Who says our preferences should be in tune with what others are wearing? Keep the sought-after ethnic ensemble for the festival day, as simple and straight as that. When you can't say no to parties, it won't be any hard to meet oomph in other ensembles as the reference here suggests.

Team tan is the best! Shanaya loves to party, to look like a princess and a hottie. This statement isn't something we, the Bedhadak actress, or the world around us had kept under wraps all this while, right? Her picture proofs were crystal clear. As always all is well in the 22-year-old's fashion land. Her fairytale shoot in a strapless Gauri and Nainika tiered dress was fabulously dreamy to take in.

A little prior to this, we saw her re-confirm her love for Bottega Veneta's almond-hued Jodie bag. Her mini bag with a sticker of approximately Rs. 1,51,970.70 was added to her party look. She attended a birthday bash with her pals from Bollywood town and guess what? Shanaya and her childhood bestie and actress, Ananya Panday, chose their outfits from the realm of brown (Where is your colour chart at?).

The former showed up in a tube top which had a great fit as shown. Her crop top hugged her bodice and looked co-ordinated with her tan brown high-waisted trousers. In Shanaya's style world, glam is known and available in colours. Her square-soled red mesh stilettos vamped up her overall look.

What also appears to be stunning here are her single necklace and bracelet. The star’s wavy hairdo and heavily loaded makeup with kohl, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss wrapped up her look.