Shanaya Kapoor SLAYS in Gaurav Gupta, paving the way for new bridal hues; take notes

Shanaya Kapoor, the lovely young celebrity, just published some jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram account, leaving us all speechless with her exquisite fashion sense. We are extremely captivated by her current fashion pick!

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter has been slaying the fashion game with her magnificent lehenga ensembles, which not only look stunning but also radiate luxury. We can't help but appreciate her fashion sense as she wears her gorgeous lehenga ensemble with ease. So read on to discover more about her attire.

Shanaya Kapoor in a glistening golden lehenga set

Shanaya Kapoor has once again outdone herself! She recently rocked a stunning lehenga set created by the one and only Gaurav Gupta, the fashion maestro. The lehenga ensemble featured a breathtaking bandeau bustier with a sweetheart neckline adorned with sparkling bugle beads, adding a touch of glamor.

This combination was a genuine standout and was paired with a mid-waisted lehenga, with glittering embellishments decorating every inch of the lehenga. The dupatta, delicately draped on the neck and, you got it, embroidered to perfection, was the frosting on the cake.

Divulge into the details of Shanaya Kapoor’s hair, makeup and accessories

Shanaya Kapoor accented her golden lehenga outfit with some beautiful crystal golden earrings that decorated her ears, contributing to her overall stunning look. The earrings matched her whole look flawlessly, giving an extra dose of opulence and class to her obviously breathtaking appearance.

Shanaya also showed off her henna passion by covering her hands with a lovely, minimalistic pattern. Her style was completed with the addition of henna, which offered a touch of beauty and unique flare.

Shanaya Kapoor's flawless beauty was achieved through perfectly sculpted cheekbones that shaped and highlighted her face. Her eyes were the real attention-grabbers. They were made even more charming with a precisely applied eyeliner and a smudged kohl stroke. And let's not forget about her mascara-coated lashes, which added volume and drama.

Her lips were a lovely pink tone, coated with a glossy touch. Shraddha Naik, the brilliant makeup artist, deserves praise for achieving such a lovely appearance. And her stunning hairdo was styled by hair stylist Irshad. The flowing locks were brushed and styled in a loose hairdo, featuring a clean middle part and a touch of sleek gel for a polished look.

Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous look couldn't have been achieved without Aastha Sharma's flawless styling abilities. Nupur Agarwal, a superb photographer, masterfully shot the images that had us all DROOLING.

