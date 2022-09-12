Shanaya Kapoor's airport look in a crop top and sweatpants make for a sporty-cool lesson; Yay or Nay?
Did you say a stylish travel look for the win? Take style notes from this guide.
If you want your every day to serve you that special amount of cosy comfort, we found you the one, we mean, one plus one. We're all well aware of the monsoon fashion grind but to also look at happy mediums is our game. To say it better, you may have been primed to turn to jackets, joggers, sweatpants, and the like. If you're planning to move on, stop there, you may not really want to give this reference a hard pass. Shanaya Kapoor isn't in town and until she's back, let us hold on to her airport look.
We have an eye for minimalism just as we do for a look that's high on maximalism. Opting for both fussy and cosy is possible when you have sweatpants in your closet. Pick it up and have it travel with you, go to the gym, grab a meal, and do all that you wish. It just ticks every box of questions we have in mind and if a cool-girl style is the first on the list, this look is best as it comes.
The Bedhadak actress was spotted by the paparazzi recently with her mother Maheep Kapoor, also an actress in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Are crop tops a true all-season piece? We guess Shanaya just made it obvious and crystal clear. She styled a tight-fitted white cropped tank top which had a curvy, asymmetric hem with green sweatpants. It was sporty and leaned into a fuss-free and bright look. No room for complaints even with the aquamarine and white sneakers. Her travel look was styled with a Louis Vuitton backpack. She also wore studded earrings. A sleek hairdo and a glossy pout combined her OOTD.
Is this look a YAY or NAY?
