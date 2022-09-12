Shanaya Kapoor's airport look in a crop top and sweatpants make for a sporty-cool lesson; Yay or Nay?

If you want your every day to serve you that special amount of cosy comfort, we found you the one, we mean, one plus one. We're all well aware of the monsoon fashion grind but to also look at happy mediums is our game. To say it better, you may have been primed to turn to jackets, joggers, sweatpants, and the like. If you're planning to move on, stop there, you may not really want to give this reference a hard pass. Shanaya Kapoor isn't in town and until she's back, let us hold on to her airport look.

We have an eye for minimalism just as we do for a look that's high on maximalism. Opting for both fussy and cosy is possible when you have sweatpants in your closet. Pick it up and have it travel with you, go to the gym, grab a meal, and do all that you wish. It just ticks every box of questions we have in mind and if a cool-girl style is the first on the list, this look is best as it comes.