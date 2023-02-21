Shanaya Kapoor's Arpita Mehta saree has turned us into ruffled romantics

To fall in love yet or already in love? Let us know what stage you're at. Isn't it true that the spectrum of our desi style is soaring and expanding without even the slightest hint of a pause? Not a seasoned activity and that's why our interests do not seem to end. Referencing Shanaya Kapoor's look here. The Bollywood girl who is taking the world of advertisements by storm with her charm dazzled in a saree recently. With respect to your style as a wedding guest, keep an eye on her attire and get set to glam up.

Like magic, she knows how to transition from a muted world of fashion to a very shimmery one. She has plenty of browns and whites in her wardrobe but there is ample gold that is bold. Ever heavy on the grounds of saree looks, she looked beautifully dolled up in an Arpita Mehta creation. If you look closely, there are tons of delightful details.

Shanaya Kapoor looks fabulous in a saree

Down to a new wedding, new look? Paste this one on your deck right now. Tanya Ghavri styled the 23-year-old in a hand-embroidered ensemble. With no eye-hitting or straightly put burning details, Shanaya's saree was a whole lot more attractive with floral embroidery and delicate mirror work.

Ladened also by curvy borders and gold thread work, this luxurious cream-hued outfit bore triple-tiered ruffle placement which was all the more elegant and edgy with prints of polka dots. Arpita's omnipresent aesthetic is cowrie shells and ruffles. Taking this leap forward and creating bigger marks, we see. To this look, a sleeveless, fully gold embroidered blouse with a deep neckline and back tie-up detail was chosen to go perfectly with it.

Earrings are doing all the talking while necklaces are resting up. That's the new fashion-cool by the way. Shanaya too rocked a pair of statement drop earrings from Tyaani by Karan Johar. As juttis go on to talk to our souls through weddings and everything in between, find something of a striped newness. Her straight hairdo with a middle part was simple and so was her makeup with kohl, bright pink lipstick and blush.

