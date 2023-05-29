Shanaya Kapoor's 'Barbie' chic look in Mélani The Label’s one-shoulder gown is peak prettiness; Know its cost

On your marks, get, set, Barbie yourself up! All good things could do with a great start and it's exactly what is happening with the movie's pre-release gimmick. Set to be released in theatres in July 2023, the Barbie film is already on a roll as some of us have taken much interest to stay constantly hooked to the Barbiecore trend. We spotted a Barbie yesterday and her name is Shanaya Kapoor.

One day she holidays in London dressed in a denim jacket and skirt and the next she's in India serving looks like a doll. Why stop at one outfit, anyway? We get the point, girl! Shanaya’s latest look included a gown and sling bag which she rocked to a Barbie-themed party that was hosted last night. Styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, she looked 'Berry' beautiful. It was deeply colored and looked fabulous on her.

Shanaya Kapoor in a Barbie girl in a body-hugging gown

The 23-year-old wore the Constantina one-shoulder gown from Mélani The Label which costs Rs 12,600. It contributed to the wave of glamour with its figure-hugging fit, ruched detailing at the back, an open back, and an elongated sash which can be styled as per your liking and simultaneously knotted into a circular metal detail. Designed from a large portion of polyester and comparatively less spandex, it could also comfort you with double layers of fabrics. She also dived into more pink with a sling sparkly bag. Shanaya's earrings were shaped in tear-drop form and her hair was tied into a low bun and her lips bore lipstick.

If bodycon dresses have kept a special place in your closet, Shanaya's Grecian-inspired gown is just perfect. Parties are permanent on most of our itineraries, right? No matter where we go, no matter what we do, we need a dose of stress-buster called ‘party’. Make some room in your closet again and this time let it be boastful of pink or all Barbie-approved shades. Check for bubblegum pink, cotton candy, and neon. Although very flashy, it can be cutely styled.

To maximize the trend, ensure that your dresses, gowns or any ensemble you pick come not only with fitted bodices but also ruffles, bows, and classic prints like Gingham and florals. One of the recent suggestions we picked was from the Dua Lipa x Versace collaboration which can be seen in the 'Dance the Night' music video. You can thoroughly club the chainmail trend with that of Barbiecore, how chic is that? It also had rhinestone embellishments infused into the fashionable mix.

Let your look be all-out playful with oversized sunglasses, bracelet stack, rings, fancy and massive hair clips, platform heels, socks and mini handbags.

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.