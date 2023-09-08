Shanaya Kapoor's blush pink Lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika: PERFECT for the wedding season

The talented and fashionable diva, Shanaya Kapoor, is about to make her Bollywood debut soon. But even before the same, the talented diva is well-loved and celebrated for her beyond-fabulous sense of style. This is especially true for her spectacular ethnic choices, much like her recent blush pink lehenga- It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we’re undoubtedly obsessed with this delicate and intricate piece.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at the talented and gorgeous diva’s recent lehenga look to see what sets it apart? Let’s dive right in.

Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in a pretty blush-pink lehenga

In a recent appearance at the launch of Shyamal & Bhumika's wedding couture 2023 collection titled Sheesh Mahal, the Bedhadak actress was seen wearing a breathtakingly beautiful blush pink lehenga from their newly launched bridal line. The Floating Lotus lehenga, crafted from raw silk, featured intricate hand-embroidered miniature lotuses throughout the lehenga skirt, This is precisely what makes it the perfect choice for individuals who are obsessed with all things flower-laden.

Complementing the lehenga, the Screw Dheela actress opted for cropped choli with a plunging neckline which helped her flaunt her toned mid-riff and was laden with delicate sequin work. Adding a touch of elegance, she carried a lightweight sheer dupatta with floral embroidery on the scalloped borders. In true fashion-forward style, the actress opted for minimalistic accessories that perfectly complemented her attire. A charming finger ring and classic traditional earrings added a touch of timeless beauty and traditional allure to her look. These understated adornments served as a testament to her impeccable taste in accessories.

Her unmatched ebony locks flowed in soft curls, draping gracefully on her shoulder. Complementing her natural beauty, the subtle makeup featured shimmery pink eyeshadow, a flawless blush, highlighter, and the most stunning pink lipstick. This makeup artistry harmoniously enhanced her ethnic ensemble, blending elegance and radiance. The lehenga's intricate floral embroidery, impeccable styling, and the diva's confidence converged to craft a look oozing sophistication. As Kapoor forges her Bollywood path, her fashion choices captivate fans and fashion connoisseurs, leaving an indelible mark. Don’t you agree?

So, what did you think about the talented actress and model’s latest outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

