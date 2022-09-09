Shanaya Kapoor's cargo pants and denim jacket are high on cool and chic appeal; Yay or Nay?
We have no second thoughts. Time to slay is now proves Shanaya Kapoor.
Our style days are now derived from how and where we wear pants to. Everything else seems to be unimportant. These often have laid-back and comfortable-fit connotations, making room for more approvals and cool styles. Is the season such that you want numerous options of pants sliding into your DMs? It's no befuddling thing to understand why pants are loved through and through, all days, especially the baggy ones, like cargos, no trick but all about chic shows. Your Bollywood girls love these, look at this happy-to-be in one of those kinds of examples as given by Shanaya Kapoor.
Brahmāstra is out, and the Bedhadak actress was quick to watch, thanks to last night's premiere screening alongside the lead actors, director, and a few more attendees from B-town. Shanaya's movie look was relaxed and fuss-free to the fullest, that's the most fitting way to watch a two-plus-hour cinema isn't it? It was so comfortable, we can't imagine having ourselves sit and shivering with the AC running like there's no tomorrow and hitting us right in the face.
Whether you're off to grab popcorn with your favourite people or go for a lunch date, this ultra-cool outfit is something that won't compromise on function, its appeal, and every other style-concerned factor. The 22-year-old's white outfit with a graphic printed crop top and cargo pants was dressed up chic with a blue denim jacket and multi-coloured sneakers. A casual cum sporty getup that looks just as cute with a pink metallic textured mini handbag. Shanaya's dewy glam makeup had black eyeliner and peach lipstick. Straight and shiny hair for the win!
