Shanaya Kapoor’s Christopher Esber dress and Alexander Wang heels is the ultimate party look with a boho spin

Shanaya Kapoor’s envy-worthy wardrobe has always been dominated by stunning white numbers, this time with her latest look the style icon convinces us, a white crochet dress is a no-brainer when we want to look nonchalant but put together this party season . In fact, if you have been eyeing the sartorial cut-out dress trend that has been all over the world of fashion but you don't want to go OTT, a crochet dress is a perfect bargain. A subtle crochet cut-out dress will let you hop on the cut-out dress trend without any risque element. Scroll on to take styling cues from Shanaya’s effortlessly feminine and flirty look.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Christopher Esber crochet dress

Shanaya Kapoor paused and posed for the paps as she stepped out in a white ribbed crochet dress . Styled with effortless ease and tasteful elegance, Shanaya’s Cutout crochet-knit maxi dress by Christopher Esber worth $970 or Rs.79,219.85 features a drop waist silhouette in a stunning neutral hue. Featuring a statement cut-out-clad silhouette, this designer maxi dress encompasses a carefully crafted crochet-knit column that’s accentuated with sharp pleats, a scoop neck, thick straps, a side slit, and statement-making cutout details at the waist. The silhouette-defining dress is absolutely perfect for when you want your party look to gravitate towards a minimalist side. In fact, if you are a non-dress girl looking for a fuss-free but fabulous dress, a ribbed crochet dress is definitely your answer.

Styled to perfection, Kapoor added a touch of color to her all-white look with a pair of designer neon sandals. The Dahlia 85mm sandals by Alexander Wang are worth $1,053 or Rs. 85,998.46. The Italian high-heeled sandals feature a soft glowstick yellow color, an almond toe, a crossover strap at the toe, a branded insole, along with buckle-fastening ankle strap. Shanaya kept her accessories to a minimum and went with a pair of silver hoops. For her makeup and hair, Shanaya chose to go with a messy bun with romantic tendrils and a soft glam face that featured a dewy base, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and striking eyes. She finished off the look with neatly manicured white nails that definitely added to her aesthetic.

Shanaya’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

