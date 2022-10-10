Shanaya Kapoor's Gauri & Nainika tiered dress is all the perfection you need as a party-goer

Join us as we think polka dots. This is the easy version you need to live your vintage dreams right. Back in the fashion conversation, this crowd-pleasing print is back on our radar. Shanaya Kapoor doesn't want us to sleep on its long-standing power and glamour, so are we all thinking the same? Let's take the playful plunge already! We get it desi outfits are keeping us hooked this month but don't forget that a dress knows how to come to your rescue. The offerings of invites have been ultra-kind to us with too many reasons to dress up and celebrate.

Like every outfit, dresses to are designed to be seen and added to the closet to be worn. Dresses can be a total statement player even when put on a rotation. Name a dress currently in your closet which you've donned just once and forgotten about. We haven't, allow us to take pride in it. We remember it all, we wear it all from one location to another. Giving off major retro feels, the Bedhadak actress looked like a modish princess in a strapless, tea-length Gauri and Nainika dress.

Her fairytale appearance is a courtesy of the fit and flare ensemble which featured a corseted bodice, frilled tiers, and a red polka dot print on the pink organza fabric. Done with the dress, what next? You have two options provided by Celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai and Shanaya, see what works to give you an edgy look. Accessories or no accessories? There are stacked bangles, a rock-like ring, mini earrings, and a choker necklace.



A winged eyeliner never goes out of the beauty grounds. Wear one, get your eyelashes defined and have your lips look glossy or plain pink. Your side-swept hair can be styled into soft waves, or tie up into a sleek ponytail. Also trust the process of packing your look with the right pair of red stilettos and a cute clutch, maybe a heart-shaped one?