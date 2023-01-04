Shanaya Kapoor's H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag are all brown and fabulous; Guess their price

It's keeping yourself warm kind of a season and Shanaya Kapoor just bundled up like chocolate. Her holiday outfits are accented in shades of brown and this is a dream colour, don't you think? As routine checkers of new finds, we look for perfect and potential inspiration providers. The Bedhadak actress is one of them and with winter peaking, seeking jackets is the assignment to do. To take on the trend, we have her recent look decoded for you below.

Shanaya's Paris vacation series is cute to watch. From boots to jackets and coats, here's how to set yourself to stylish and snuggly days and nights. All shades of brown look beautiful here and it's time to get fully in the mood. Shape your 2023 wardrobe with a boxy-style jacket with metal buckles from H&M as put out here by the diva and celebrity fashion stylist, Mohit Rai. We have our eyes on the feel-good fleece detailing spread on the large collar, cuffs, and hem on the 23-year-old's number.

Shanaya Kapoor goes cosy-chic in a H&M teddy-lined jacket

The welted-pockets and zipper jacket worth approximately Rs. 4,871.44 can be clubbed with a co-ordinated faux leather skirt set or a mini dress. Look for comfort always and accessories are always encouraged to pack up your look with. Aren't we all to a certain degree at least excited about rocking stockings and boots as a team? Pull the best out and slay with slouch suede boots and Rs. 1,51,970.70 (approx.) almond-coloured Bottega Veneta mini jodie.