Shanaya Kapoor's H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag are all brown and fabulous; Guess their price
Is brown a style resolution for 2023? We want it forever and how chic it is! Check out this guide to get tips on how to put together a winter look.
It's keeping yourself warm kind of a season and Shanaya Kapoor just bundled up like chocolate. Her holiday outfits are accented in shades of brown and this is a dream colour, don't you think? As routine checkers of new finds, we look for perfect and potential inspiration providers. The Bedhadak actress is one of them and with winter peaking, seeking jackets is the assignment to do. To take on the trend, we have her recent look decoded for you below.
Shanaya's Paris vacation series is cute to watch. From boots to jackets and coats, here's how to set yourself to stylish and snuggly days and nights. All shades of brown look beautiful here and it's time to get fully in the mood. Shape your 2023 wardrobe with a boxy-style jacket with metal buckles from H&M as put out here by the diva and celebrity fashion stylist, Mohit Rai. We have our eyes on the feel-good fleece detailing spread on the large collar, cuffs, and hem on the 23-year-old's number.
Shanaya Kapoor goes cosy-chic in a H&M teddy-lined jacket
The welted-pockets and zipper jacket worth approximately Rs. 4,871.44 can be clubbed with a co-ordinated faux leather skirt set or a mini dress. Look for comfort always and accessories are always encouraged to pack up your look with. Aren't we all to a certain degree at least excited about rocking stockings and boots as a team? Pull the best out and slay with slouch suede boots and Rs. 1,51,970.70 (approx.) almond-coloured Bottega Veneta mini jodie.
Talk 'repeat your bags' kind of a style to us. We love this rotational culture. It just goes on to prove that we are creative and less of an insane hoarder. Shanaya's textured and knotted handbag has been a staple in her looks earlier on a movie screening night to a birthday bash. Not exaggerating, we're pretty fond of its size. For her outing at the Palais Garnier, she kept her hairdo sleek. There's no reason to ignore makeup unless you want to. Wear your mascara, and lip gloss and fill up your eyebrows.
