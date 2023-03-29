Shanaya Kapoor's Label Jenn outfit and Chanel sling bag is the perfect party style combo

You better shout and slay, Spring is on its way. Everybody now easily gets the print theory right. That's how you end up meeting and giving into new quests called hot-season-style. Our closet too was shaped to be too warm and now there is gradually a sense of freeness. Whether the transition may feel smooth or stressful, it's good to see what is on everyone's radar. Mini skirts and prints of all old and insanely awesome kinds are in and last night a reference landed in town which is destined to be in our memory. Hello, chic Shanaya Kapoor!

Gracing billboards and standing out on our screens often, Shanaya is shining bright with each passing day. This morning's picking lessons routine included the young diva's look which is something for all to go wild over and why? Read all of this edit. The obsession is pretty straightforward here - it is modishly sexy and it looks like the outfit was custom-made for her.

Shanaya Kapoor looks stellar in a mini skirt and sleeveless top

Celebrities like Ahan Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others dressed up stylishly to celebrate Tania Shroff's born day. The night was young and lights were on as the many famous faces clicked pictures together and smiled.

Styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar in Label Jenn, Shanaya donned a black top which was teamed with a printed skirt. Do you know what to do? Think of how you would love to take forward the comeback of animal print. Through the many photos that surfaced on the internet, there seemed to be a common move in how animal-printed shoulder bags to tops and skirts were chosen.

Shanaya's satin mini skirt with a high waist and an overlap detail was combined with a sleeveless monotone tank top. Her top was tucked in neatly and she also wore a hat. No guilt here in bookmarking her Chanel sling bag worn as a crossbody. With a gold chain-link strap and charm, Shanaya's quilted bag was so mini and cute. Grab the lipstick of your choice and put on some mascara and do your hair to complete your look.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

