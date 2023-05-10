Shanaya Kapoor's London calling looks were about denim, stripes, and all things in sync with the season

New Holiday finds as shown by Shanaya Kapoor. We don't know whether the sun will bring the sunshine but these references surely indicate so. Always prepared to impress, the young star kid recently went on a trip to London with a bag full of outfits. Her warm and stylish photographs proved that there is no competition to denim as she rocked the whole out of this fabric. A moment for all things denim, please!

Whether you're going on a beach vacation, exploring a new city, or enjoying a casual holiday, denim can be incorporated into your looks to create a chic diary. Kapoor also mixed and matched the blues to form a fashionably cool look. And, if you are not a denim person, she also wore and shared pictures of her in sweatpants and trousers curated from other fabrics. All in all, there is one for you, one for me, and more for the world or do we say we purchase everything?

Time to get packing so here were are suggesting a couple of ensembles you can check out. Consider the weather, location, and dress code when planning your holiday wears. For beach days - Flowy maxi dresses, crop tops, shorts, swimsuits, floppy hats, and flip-flops. For days on the roads - Sweater dresses, tights, ankle boots, jumpsuits, skirts, fancy belts, sweatpants, and more.

Here we have a list of Shanaya-approved outfits. Follow for some easy-peasy but ultra-wowza looks.

Shanaya Kapoor serves hot damn looks like a fashion queen

When is one plus one never a special feeling? The stunner was styled by Shubhi Kumar and Mohit Rai in a light blue denim topper and a skirt. Her not-so-casual look included a cropped jacket fully pocketed and long-sleeved. She wore it over a white crop top and clubbed these with a thigh-high slit, midi, and ripped hem skirt. Play these blues up with a white bralette if you feel so. She accessorized her ensemble with a blue sling bag and suede brown knee-length and heeled boots.

Let us get the stripe season started. It's Summer and if you haven't yet looked at this timeless print, this is your head start, honey! Shanaya served a masterclass from the famous Seven Dials Road which is a massive hub for stores, she was clad cozily and sexily in a brown outfit. We are hitting that formal but make it informal and sporty button now, what about you?

Don't worry you can re-dig this look and wear it in Monsoon as well. It has a trench coat, fam! Trench coats can be a stylish and practical outerwear choice during the monsoon season. They offer protection from the rain while adding a classic and sophisticated touch to your outfits. Opt for a trench coat made of waterproof or water-resistant fabric. Look for options that have a water-repellent coating or a built-in lining to keep you dry in rainy conditions.

Advertisement

She was seen in a sleeveless waistcoat that had vertical pinstripes, black buttons, and a V cut at the hem. This was combined with high-waist and wide-leg trousers. Both were layered up with a trench coat and she wrapped up her look with white sneakers and a luxurious and vibrant orange mini handbag with a single handle, strap, and more which looks like Jacquemus' Le Bambino leather tote worth Rs 54,576.08 (Approx.).

Cool is where sweatpants are. Sweatpants can be a comfortable and versatile option for vacation outfits, especially if you're looking for a relaxed and casual style. We advise you to choose a slim-fit or tapered sweatpants for a more polished look and you can pair it with a graphic tee, a denim jacket, and comfortable walking shoes like sneakers or flats. Bring along a crossbody bag or a small backpack to carry your essentials while you explore.

An athleisure win for all, her outfit entailed greys in the form of sweatpants which had placed like you often see on cargo pants, and an elasticated waistband. She clubbed it with a crop top and made a case for double layering with a zipper jacket and an oversized checkered printed shirt. She resorted to opulent styling with a Louis Vuitton backpack, baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Extra is how we love it! The return of denim blues bore three pieces maxing out on the fact that these can be worn separately with multiple outfits and styled in ample ways. The 23-year-old picked out a waistcoat and looked fantastic with a long jacket and straight-fit pants. A Waistcoat girl? A Denim girl? Either way, her style has our votes. She completed her stroll-day look with brown-heeled boots.

Advertisement

Which look do you love? Drop your answer in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra prove the Gucci GG Marmont black sling bags had their hearts at mini