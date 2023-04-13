Shanaya Kapoor's Self-Portrait mini dress is perfect for a shiny spread of party glamour

A glamourous blue bean. Shanaya Kapoor's cute show of sparkle from last night is a valid story for Spring and Summer parties. On what feels like the season of lightweight outfits and the bare minimum (in terms of hem) is advisable to pick and don, with the looks of the young diva's recent going-out getup, it is a given that she has some season-favoured and finest style plans in mind. She was glowing yesterday and her sweet little dress got a seat on our shopping radar.

A mini dress merits praise for not only how freeing it can be but also dedicated towards a fashionably-serving look. How many black dresses have been a complimenting-magnetic force in your story? Found you a new but nice one, friend. Right from the jump (say when we saw Shanaya's latest photographs), we chose blue to be our bet for our next game of sartorial action.

Shanaya Kapoor looks beautiful in a strappy dress

Shanaya's Self-Portrait dress offered a fabulous aesthetic with plenty of rhinestone studs placed all over. Her slinky one-piece attire had a ruched finish, spaghetti straps, and a cowl-deep neckline. What else do you have to reach for once you have this polyester and spandex-made dress?

She rocked a pair of ankle-strap Dahlia heels from Alexander Wang worth Rs. 83,399 and studded earrings to accessorise her Rs. 52,434 (approx.) outfit. This very extension of shine was visible with the 23-year-old's makeup as well. Her cheeks were packed with some highlighter and heavy blush. The Kapoor beauty applied lots of gloss over pink lipstick. You can try something of a nude kind - brown or pink shades. Her eyebrows were lined with black pigment and her eyeliner was on-fleek. Never say no to waterproof mascara this season. Her hair was side-swept and left down straight.

Shanaya's look was styled sans a handbag. She owned a pink clutch by the way and we hope you have seen it. That could have made for a natty team.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

