Shanaya Kapoor's Shivan & Narresh and Flawed by Shaleen beachwear are just perfect for a splash-filled summer

It is going to be that time of the year soon when swimming on a whim becomes acceptable. Do you see bright days now? It's the coming of spring strongly and our closet is getting joyful. Sunshine and menus of cocktails will be studied in depth and we'll be crushing on beachwear. How burrito-ed are our minds? It can be pretty straightforward to understand why we need what we need. All signs point to Shanaya Kapoor's latest looks from the Maldives.

You know there always is a place in our hearts for colours and all things sexy. Having holidayed beautifully, Shanaya seems to have hopped from bikinis to shorts and sarongs. If you're over the moon to have a blast as a beach bum, here are two outfits for you to help get in on some fun, flashy and splashy days. We peeped in on details and both were styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Shanaya Kapoor is a bombshell in two outfits

As the most fashionable person, whether you're trying to get along with summer trends or redefine how you look at the next season beyond dresses and denim shorts, these beach fairy outfits are just the 'grab and style up' push you require. Eventually, you won't expect us to wheedle you into purchasing these.

With the tree as a support system for her to strike a pose, Shanaya was seen in a Shivan & Narresh ensemble. Her strappy and deep neckline cropped blouse was embroidered and featured colourful patterns. Since we won't be piling on layers of jackets, baring midriff will be the rule again. So, team up your mini blouse with printed shorts, skirt or skorts (what do you want to wear?). With high-waist, few colours and multi-shaped prints on it, don't forget to pack up this vibrant creation. It is also chic when you wear accessories such as a chain, bracelets or bangles.

Bikinis as we know them are the building blocks of one's summer closet. Aren't sunscreens essential in our skincare routine? Bikinis are when you want to step into playtime with water in the pool. The 23-year-old's monotone tangerine two-piece bikini set from Flawed by Shaleen featured a halter neck with a plunging neck which was combined with bikini bottoms. Gone are the accessories on her hand, here is another chain to check out.

