Shanaya Kapoor’s Tarun Tahiliani lehenga is all shades of perfect; Details inside

Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture of her Diwali look on the ‘gram and we cannot stop looking at her ethereal look. She chose to dress in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. Styled traditionally, the green ensemble is simply exquisite. Here is how to recreate her picture-perfect traditional look.

Shanaya Kapoor in a regal Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor has always been a style icon. This Diwali week, the diva had a stunning new look for every star-studded Diwali party she arrived at. For her Diwali look , the actress went all traditional with her royal Tarun Tahiliani lehenga embellished with aari and hand zardozi. The regal lehenga fabulously features a modern take on traditional styles with an off-shoulder stylized blouse which is embellished with customized brass sequin. The embellished blouse is beautifully a vibrant lehenga with all the perfect shades of green. Another striking part of Shanaya’s ensemble was her beautifully printed green dupatta embellished with aari, hand zardozi, and delicate embroidery. The exquisite green lehenga is worth Rs. 674,900.

Shanaya styled her regal green lehenga with a gold and blue choker necklace and matching earrings. The statement necklace worked perfectly to accentuate her off-shoulder neckline.

The actress’ blouse featured a gold-based work all over along with an interesting back detail that complemented the regal lehenga skirt. To add to her regal aesthetic, the actress went with neat middle-parted bun accentuated with a beautiful gajra. For her makeup, the actress decided to go with a dewy look, flushed cheeks, kohl-rich eyes, and the perfect pink lips. (Stylist: Tanya Ghavri. Makeup: Shraddha Naik, Hair: Madhuri Nakhale)

Shanaya Kapoor’s regal green ensemble is the perfect pick for festivals, weddings, or any celebrations where you want to flaunt your traditional avatar. Take cues from style icon and style a look like hers with a gajra, statement choker, and matching earrings to step up your ethnic fashion game.

Shanaya’s lehenga look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

