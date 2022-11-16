Shanaya Kapoor's Tarun Tahiliani saree is a blissful sequin fest wedding-goers can count on

Sparkles are rolling and we're drooling. Our fancies know no bounds given that weddings and party season are the prime examples of why we do what we do now which is to get more ethnic ensembles than we can sometimes handle. Have you taken note of all sarees under the sun? To the avid hoarder, this comes as a conventional creation so it's even more inspiring. Shanaya Kapoor is making our screens shine and shine for days with her dolled-up pictures. The sign is all here for you to stage a bang-on look.

The Bedhadak actress added good colour to her fashion journey which is very much a tale of luxe fashion outfits and accessories. Sarees are a faithful style staple and given its conversation-starter power, there's no reason why you should stray away from one. We're not asking you to toss your old sarees out but some refresh is needed we thought. It's the year-end and we want to leave no style inspiration left unattended. Simply put, we can't wait to say, 'tried, tested, and slayed'.

Legs on the wheels and here we go, make notes, copy and paste. Thankfully, this has the beauty of pink, sequins, and features we need. For the 23-year-old girl, Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and the Co-founder of The Dhoom Dhaam Company picked out a striking Tarun Tahiliani saree.

Shanaya Kapoor looks radiant in a Tarun Tahiliani saree

She dazzled in the designer's signature concept saree which is lightweight, pretty to carry, sculpted, and curated to perfection with much attention. From the Autumn/Winter 2022 couture collection called the 'Painterly Dreams', the hand-embroidered ensemble symbolised a luxury sense of appeal with the sequin and crystal work. It had a panelled trail and interestingly it featured an embroidered belt and beaded tassels.