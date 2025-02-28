Sharvari breaks traditional fashion bar with her look in Mehtab Bagh Lunar Blossom Kalidar Kurta set worth ₹1.3 lakh

Sharvari, who has charmed us with her acting skills, continues to make waves in the fashion industry. Last night, at an event in Mumbai, the actress flawlessly blended traditional charm with modern style. Dressed in an exquisite ethnic ensemble, she was undoubtedly the showstopper. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look.

At the star-studded event on February 27th, Sharvari chose to honor her roots by appearing in a meticulously crafted blue ensemble. She wore a Mehtab Bagh Lunar Blossom Kalidar Kurta Set by renowned designer Nachiket Barve, priced at Rs 1,34,850. This stunning and playful organza dress featured a collar detail, full sleeves, and intricate multicolored floral adornments beautifully placed throughout. Adding a contemporary twist, the outfit had a long slit in the middle, revealing a layer of rich blue silk fabric underneath.

Moving on to her dupatta, the actress completed her ensemble with a matching blue dupatta adorned with delicate floral designs. Draped elegantly around her arms, it enhanced the feminine appeal of her look.

For accessories, Sharvari mesmerized us with heavily embellished round stud earrings and rings adorning her fingers. Her accessories were given equal attention, complementing her neatly tied hairstyle, with a few strands left loose to frame her face gracefully.

Advertisement

Sharvari mastered the art of maintaining subtle elegance. Her face glowed with a smooth foundation and concealer that accentuated her sharp features. Her eyes were adorned with black eyeliner and soft-shaded eyeshadow, her cheeks had a natural flush with a neutral-toned blush, and her lips were coated in a nude shade.

Finally, to complete her look and add the perfect finishing touch, she opted for traditional heels.

With this ensemble, Sharvari demonstrated that traditional attire can seamlessly incorporate modern elements, making fashion both exciting and experimental. She effortlessly carried this stunning look, leaving us inspired and eager to recreate it for special occasions.