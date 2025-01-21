Sharvari creates a casual and edgy streetwear look with her white tank top and ripped jeans; college girls take cues

Sharvari’s fashion game is sharp and influential. With her effortless street style, she knows how to keep her appearance fresh and on point. The young actress recently grabbed our attention with her cool and casual outfit—a tank top and loose-fit jeans. The fresh color combination serves as the style inspiration for Gen-Zs and millennials. Let’s decode her look!

The young actress who charmed us with her acting in Munjya and Maharaj has been making waves in the fashion industry. Lately, she has brought the tank top into the limelight. She wore a white tank top with a fitted bodice that hugged her upper body from all right places, giving a glimpse of her well-maintained body.

Sharvari paired her tank top with light beige jeans. The wide-leg jeans, with ripped details on both sides and tie details at the waist, ensured comfortable movement with a hint of street style. This neutral-tone combination was the perfect everyday look.

If you’re a college-going girl who loves no-fuss fashion, then give it a try to this Sharvari-inspired outfit; it will surely turn out just perfect for turning heads.

To style this ensemble, the actress decided to take a Gen Z approach. She kept her accessories minimal, including the round earrings, which are clearly visible from her perfectly styled hair. Her hair was half-tied back, with the remaining strands left loose. Classy sunglasses added the oomph factor to her appearance. She looked absolutely fabulous.

Advertisement

Her makeup glam screamed, “minimal vibes only.” To amp up her appearance, she opted for a radiant base, blush glow, and nude lipstick. This look was subtle and perfect for an everyday college look. Lastly, with the white strappy pumps, she was all set to steal our hearts.

If there’s one actress who never misses a beat in fashion, then we must say it indeed is Sharvari. She can easily transform herself from a glamorous beauty to a street-style inspiration. For an everyday cool look, this tank top and beige-toned jeans served as fresh inspiration—total fashion slay.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor adds a modern flair to desi girl vibes in a blue embroidered sharara set for Loveyapa promotions