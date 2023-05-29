Sharvari Wagh exudes beauty in a black custom Surya Sarkar cutout gown worth a bomb; Can you guess its price?

Sharvari Wagh is quite literally like a breath of fresh air and talent in Bollywood. This actress is known for her unique and bold sense of style. She isn’t afraid to take a risk and experiment with her fashion choices, this is precisely what makes all her outfits different and exquisitely special.

Sharvari Wagh recently attended a Bollywood event that took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. She walked in, greeted the paparazzi, posed for them with her gorgeous smile, and, then bid them farewell as she stepped inside. She looked beyond spectacular in an incomparable dress. Are you wondering what she was wearing? Let’s dive into the details and learn a bit more about her outfit.

Sharvari Wagh looks gorgeous in a black gown

To go with the shine and glory of the event, Sharvari Wagh chose to wear a fabulous custom black, floor-length cutout gown by the designer, Surya Sarkar. This gown features a one-shoulder style with unique corset patterns, special cut-out details showing off her toned midriff, and a thigh-high slit. Doesn’t she look seriously incredible?

She matched her gorgeous dress with black and gold, Lipstrass pumps from Christian Louboutin worth Rs. 1,23,512 approximately. She further accessorized it with classic gold rings. Her classy look was styled by the celebrity stylist, Ami Patel. Speaking of Sharvari’s makeup look, the actress opted for shimmery eye makeup. And, she got nude lip paint perfectly done by Ash Kaur. To complete her look, Sharvari chose to leave her tresses down and styled them in soft curls. Doesn’t she look beyond beautiful?

This fabulous outfit proves that Sharvari Wagh is indeed a fashion-forward diva. Her style is always on fleek, whether it’s a casual outfit for her day around town, a comfortably cool outfit for the airport, an elegant outfit for a prominent event, or just a formal outfit for a party, she always slays and continues to serve us with fiery looks. We simply cannot wait to see what she wears next. Can you?

What do you think about her black classic outfit? Did you love how beautiful she looks? Comment below to share your views with us.

