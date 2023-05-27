Sharvari Wagh looks comfortably cool with a 2.2L Louis Vuitton sling bag

The paparazzi recently captured a lot of Bollywood stars at the Mumbai airport. This list of celebrities included Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Varma, Palak Muchhal, Kriti Sanon, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rajkummar Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and various others. They were spotted as they stepped out of their cars to rush and catch their flights, looking their usual best.

Sharvari Wagh was recently spotted and snapped while looking super cool in an all-black and white ensemble. She looked fabulous as she stopped to greet the paparazzi and pose for the cameras in an expensive airport look before rushing inside to catch her flight to Abu Dhabi. Are you wondering what she was wearing? Let’s dive right in.

Sharvari Wagh looked incredibly cool in a black-and-white ensemble

Sharvari Wagh was wearing a pretty cool airport look with a plain white cropped tee paired with Aricolor classics track pants from Adidas worth Rs. 3,359 and a classic black boyfriend blazer.

Sharvari Wagh paired this look with white shoes and completed it with a black Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette with gold details worth Rs. 2,23,750 approximately. Isn’t this an undoubtedly expensive airport outfit?

Sharvari Wagh’s ardent fans showered her with their love

To elevate her cool and casual airport look, Sharvari Wagh left her silky hair open and wore black glasses along with this. But, the absolute highlight of her outfit was her seriously gorgeous smile. It’s hard not to fall for her beautiful smile, isn’t it? This is perhaps why, as soon as her pictures from the airport reached social media, her ardent fans rushed to shower her with their love and compliments.

If you want to recreate her outfit and add it to your wardrobe, wear a white and black coordinated set with a plain white cropped top, white sneakers, and a nice black sling bag. In fact, you can also add a matching cap and dark sunglasses to take your casual look to the next level.

So, what do you think about her outfit? Do you think she looks cool? Would you want to add this Louis Vuitton bag to your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

