Sharvari Wagh’s Rs 64,500 ethnic suit is the perfect bridesmaid outfit for your best friend’s wedding

Sharvari Wagh has impressed everyone with both her acting and fashion choices. Slaying one look after another, she is steadily carving a place for herself as a fashion icon to watch out for. For the Chhaava movie screening last night, the actor stunned in an elegant ethnic suit. Let’s take a look at how she styled it.

The Munjya actor looked absolutely gorgeous in an Anarkali set. The fuchsia pink top featured a deep V-neckline and a sleeveless design. Adorned with intricate threadwork and sequin detailing in a butterfly pattern, the ensemble exuded elegance and charm.

Sharvari paired the top with palazzo-style pants in the same fuchsia hue. Both the bottoms and the top featured delicate floral lace detailing along the hem. She completed the look with a translucent dupatta that mirrored the lace accents, adding a graceful touch. This entire ensemble was designed by Devnaagri and came with a price tag of Rs. 64,500.

For footwear, she opted for gold and bronze-toned sandals with floral and ethnic detailing, perfectly complementing the outfit. Simple yet elegant, this ensemble is ideal for events and wedding festivities.

Wagh accessorized with a pair of gold-toned ethnic earrings, featuring pearl detailing that perfectly complemented the sequin design of her outfit. Skipping additional accessories, she let her ensemble shine, looking stunning as she smiled for the cameras.

Flaunting her wavy locks, the actor styled her hair in a half-ponytail, adding a touch of effortless charm. For makeup, she kept it simple with a nude base, a hint of bronzer, pink gloss, and mascara to enhance her features.

What do you think of Sharvari’s look for the screening? Let us know in the comments below!