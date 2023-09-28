Shehnaaz Gill aced the floral-printed Benarasi silk saree with deep scoop neckline bustier

When it comes to sarees, the way they look is certainly alluring. These six yards of beauty may be worn with ease after you've mastered the technique of draping. But first, let's chat about our favorite B-town divas, who elevate the saree game with their distinct draping methods. Here is Shehnaaz Gill stealing the show in a beautiful Banarasi saree with the perfect drape. She adds her own spin to the traditional ensemble with elegance and confidence. Shehnaaz understands how to embrace the beauty of a Banarasi saree, from the floral design to the rich silk, and turn attention everywhere she strides.

Shehnaaz Gill in floral printed saree with golden bustier

This time, she's dressed to the nines in a stunning Banarasi silk saree. She wore a lovely floral design on silk with crimson blossoms and yellow foliage. It's a sight to see! Without a doubt, the saree glows like a star. But here's the icing on the cake: Shehnaaz wears it with a deep scoop necklined bustier in a stunning golden color. The combination works like a charm, resulting in an appearance that is both conventional and beautiful.

More about the look…

Let's have a glimpse behind the scenes of Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous saree outfit! The skilled stylists Manisha Melwani and Devanshi Tuli collaborated to create this stunning look. When it comes to putting together show-stopping costumes, they certainly know their thing. Shehnaaz is wearing a stunning saree from the renowned label Shanti Benaras, which is recognized for its excellent silk sarees and attention to detail. But here's the secret sauce that completes the look: Kanika Singh is responsible for the flawless draping manner. It's a group effort, and we must say they've done an excellent job!

She accessorizes with enormous circular earrings embellished with glittering stones to accent the ensemble, and in the center, a gigantic emerald stone steals the stage. Shri Paramani Jewels provided these stunning earrings to provide an extra touch of glam. Not to mention her hair, which was expertly done by the great Baljit Cheema. Shehnaaz chooses a basic middle division with straight locks for a sleek and classy look. Saba Khan awes everyone with Gill’s makeup, creating a gorgeous winged eyeliner that highlights Shehnaaz's eyes. Saba Khan's innate beauty is enhanced by a peach-colored lipstick and perfectly sculpted nose. The little things make all the difference!

