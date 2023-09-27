Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner sunlight in Gauri and Nainika’s yellow corseted mini-dress with tulle train

Bollywood’s fashion game has always been on fleek, whether it’s the ensembles, their styles, designs, or just their colors, everything has to be perfect for the entertainment industry’s stamp of approval. But, only a few rare divas are able to capture the essence of extremely vibrant colors like yellow and Shehnaaz Gill has recently proven that she is indeed, one of them. The exceptionally talented actress stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Thank You For Coming, in a glorious yellow dress which was literally dreamy beyond compare.

So, let’s delve into the details of Gill’s show-stopping ensemble to understand how she radiated the warmth and vibrancy of sunlight in Gauri and Nainika’s ensemble, captivating hearts and cameras alike.

Shehnaaz Gill looked incredibly cute in a vibrant yellow mini-dress

The Honsla Rakh actress recently stepped out to promote her upcoming movie and chose to wear a classy Gauri and Nainika creation for the occasion. This was an incredibly bright yellow strapless mini-dress that had a graceful and feminine flowing tulle train attached to it. This corseted dress had a figure-hugging silhouette that helped the talented diva perfectly flaunt her curves. The stylish vibrant ensemble with an off-shoulder design also had a rather sultry, plunging neckline which added to its overall allure. This dreamy dress undoubtedly made the diva look like an angel. Don’t you think so?

The Kala Shah Kala actress further chose to complete this incredibly gorgeous ensemble with matching flower-laden yellow heels called Iris, from Prisca. These heels, worth Rs. 7,500, were inspired by gorgeous daisy flowers and the beautiful statement piece visibly takes you to a fairytale land. Furthermore, the Daaka actress chose to go the minimalistic route with her accessories by wearing simplistic star-shaped silver stud earrings to add some bling to her outfit, thereby, letting her sunny ensemble command all the attention that it deserved.

Last but definitely not least, let’s talk about the divine Sat Shri Akaal England actress’ hair and makeup. The gorgeous diva chose to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek, straight look with a center parting. On the other hand, the talented Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’ makeup look featured shimmery eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, well-placed highlighter, and the perfect light brown lipstick.

From her impeccable choice of accessories to her flawless hair and makeup, Gill has once again proven that she is a true fashion icon in the world of Bollywood. The diva’s outfit was a testament to her style and grace, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. We eagerly anticipate her next appearance to get dazzled by her sartorial choices and fashion-forward sensibilities. So, what did you think of this outfit? Are you looking forward to recreating it? Share your thoughts right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's 5 iconic dresses to co-ord sets which made us fall head over heels for her