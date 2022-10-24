Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a pastel yellow floral printed lehenga at T-Series Diwali bash; PICS

Today, we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali, and houses are all decked up in lights, aromatic fragrances of delicacies. The entertainment industry began the celebration last week with Diwali bashes in the city. On October 23, T-Series hosted a grand Diwali bash, and many A-listers graced the celebration and made stylish appearances in designer outfits. Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill also attended this celebration and made heads turn with her gorgeous look.

Shehnaaz knows how to put her best fashion foot forward this festive season as she has nailed her looks at all Diwali bashes. Having said that, the T-Series Diwali bash was no different! At this celebration, Shehnaaz Gill made a mesmerising appearance in a pastel yellow floral printed lehenga. To begin with her jaw-dropping blouse, the actress chose a deep neckline blouse adorned with a golden border and had extended puffy sleeves. She teamed up her blouse with a matching skirt featuring large floral motifs and looked nothing less than a fashion icon as she posed for the paparazzi.

However, along with her stunning look what stole the show were her gorgeous accessories that perfectly uplifted the beauty of her outfit. Keeping the festive season in mind, Shehnaaz chose a heavy choker attached to a long necklace that is adorned with lovely colorful stones and also wore colourful rings that enhance the overall look of her ethnic ensemble. The actress opted for high-definition makeup and smokey eyes and tied her hair up into a messy bun.