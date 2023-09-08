Shehnaaz Gill reignites the 80's fashion fire in classy and vintage red trench coat from The Local Vintage

Prepare to turn up the heat because Shehnaaz Gill is poised to ignite the fashion world with her fiery red attire! When you've often pondered what it's like to wear red from head to toe, Shehnaaz is here to show you how. She oozes confidence and charm as she prepares to take the stage for the program, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She is dressed in a mesmerizing shade of scarlet. Shehnaaz easily grabs attention and leaves us all in wonder, from her flaming red gown to her immaculate style. Prepare to be wowed as we dig into the finer points of her sizzling fashion game. Prepare to fire your personal style with Shehnaaz's fiery inspiration!

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a complete red trench coat

Shehnaaz Gill's stunning arrival in a complete 80’s La Bella Dress will take your energy away! This stunning set is decorated with eye-catching golden buttons for a glamorous touch. The trench coat is distinguished by enormous lapel collars that express refinement and confidence. It's no surprise that this fantastic piece comes from The Local Vintage, where classic fashion finds new life. Shehnaaz skillfully blends 80's elegance and vintage flair to create an appearance that is nothing short of amazing.

Shehnaaz’s makeover for this look

Shehnaaz Gill takes the stage with an outfit that radiates retro charm, transporting you back to the dazzling period of the 1980s! She easily reflects the spirit of the decade in a lovely short hairdo with a left-side division, styled by the outstanding Juni Khyriem. This hairdo fits her outfit well, exuding an enticing 80s feel. However, Sachin Salvi works his magic, delivering a breathtaking makeup look that steals the event. Shehnaaz transforms into a picture of beauty with statement-winged eyeliner that commands attention and a peach-colored lipstick that gives a hint of gentleness. The actress brought 80s fashion back to life in the most captivating way.

You, too, may duplicate this jaw-dropping costume inspired by the lovely Shehnaaz Gill, which received a flawless 10 on the style rating. Consider wearing a red oversized jacket that exudes confidence and refinement and is tightened at the waist with a sleek black or red belt for an added touch of charm. This ensemble is a genuine showstopper, perfectly displaying Shehnaaz's stylish expertise. To finish the look, envision yourself strutting in black gladiator pumps, adding a touch of edginess to your stride like Shehnaaz. Get inspired to captivate eyeballs while making your heart skip a beat like Shehnaaz!

Do you like this 80’s inspired look of Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

