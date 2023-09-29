Shehnaaz Gill rocks the denim trend in custom co-ord set with floral fabulousness

Hold on to your seats, because Shehnaaz Gill has just dropped a style bomb that will shake your world! Shehnaaz looks stunning in a bespoke flowery denim ensemble. It's genuine fashion perfection, believe us. The blue cord set is all about the beautiful details, including the show-stopping puff sleeves that elevate the look to a whole new level of glam, as seen below. In this fashion piece, prepare to be impressed by her easy style.

Shehnaaz Gill in floral denim co-ord with exquisite details

The Honsla Rakh actress was spotted wearing a bespoke floral denim co-ord outfit by Anikate Satam from Pink Porcupines, and let me tell you, it was pure fashion perfection. The blue cord outfit included a top with magnificent puff sleeves that stole the stage. Because of the denim fabric, the sleeves appeared extremely stiff and puffed, providing an added element of glam. Not leaving out the placket, which is embellished with large silver buttons, providing a sense of enhancement. The collar was the icing on the cake, adding a classy touch to the top. Shehnaaz finished the ensemble simply with a box-pleated mid-thigh length skirt. Shehnaaz Gill has recently demonstrated that denim can be so much more than jeans!

Shehnaaz Gill’s suede thigh-high boots

Shehnaaz Gill, of course, knows how to accessorize like a pro, and her newest ensemble did not disappoint. Shehnaaz accessorized her gorgeous attire with Saint G New York's SAINT LUISA taupe stretch suede above-the-knee thigh-high boots. These boots are the height of refinement and flair, and for Rs. 14,900, they are well worth the money. But Shehnaaz didn't stop there; she added glitter with Ethnic Andaz Jewellery's Love Candy Studs in silver. What's the best part? These lovely earrings are reasonably priced at Rs. 1,500. Shehnaaz understands how to kill the fashion game without breaking the budget, and her easy style inspires us.

Manisha Melwani and Devanshi Tuli did their styling magic on her. And let's not forget about that stunning hairdo - open locks with loose waves and a messy middle partition, thanks to Cheema Baljit. It complimented Shehnaaz's overall attitude well. Saba Khan kept her beauty game on track with a simple yet gorgeous look. Shehnaaz's dewy foundation gave her a luminous radiance, and her glossy pink lips added a playful charm. Saba Khan certainly performed her magic, bringing out the innate beauty in Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz Gill easily snatched the fashion limelight with this ideal crew behind her.

Do you like this dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

