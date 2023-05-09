Shehnaaz Gill sets temperature soaring in hot red bodycon dress; Can you guess its cost?

A color so bright that lifts your mood and makes you shine! Yes, we are talking about the most loved bright color, red. It has its own charm that can't be dulled. The color not only brings you compliments but also makes you look bold, sexy, and confident! From festivals to parties and even date nights, red is just an occasion-friendly option that has got your back at every event. As we speak of red, did you check out fashion icon Shehnaaz Gill's recent flaming red look? If you didn’t, you are in for a marvelous surprise. As fashion fanciers, we're crushing hard on this beauty and all that's red right now.

Shehnaaz Gill's breathtaking look:

Beware as we decode this beauty's fiery look that might make your jaws drop. Hotness Alert! Shehnaaz Gill just knows how to impress the fashion police and seems to be unstoppable. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has never shied away from making a bold statement and has always managed to deliver bookmark-worthy looks. This time too Shehnaaz proved to be the ultimate fashion queen as she slayed in a satin bold red bodycon dress from House of Cb.

Shehnaaz's skipped our heartbeats as she slayed while posing in this semi-body-hugging thigh-high slit red outfit. What elevates her look here is her red arm-length gloves! Believe it or not, gloves are flexing their charm out and about, and one simply can't resist the royalty it offers. She styled her hair open and opted for high-definition makeup that looks flawless. Who could refuse something as smoking-hot as this hue? This outfit not only offers an elegant look but also costs around Rs. 18,000.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's PICS:

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her next Bollywood film. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. This is also a multi-starrer film and promises a comedy riot with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi with Shehnaaz. An official announcement on this is not yet made.

