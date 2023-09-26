Shehnaaz Gill shines in pink v-neck crop blazer and bell bottoms; nostalgic Barbie-core revival

Shehnaaz Gill is on fire and swiftly rising as a Bollywood fashion sensation. Aside from her films and other ventures, this blessed actress is also setting fashion trends. Shehnaaz is grabbing everyone's attention while promoting her forthcoming film, Thank You For Coming, which is due to be released on October 6th. And she obviously understands how to raise glances! With yet another gorgeous outfit, in her latest public appearance. Shehnaaz is establishing a high standard for fashion fans everywhere, whether it's through her excellent style choices or her confidence in wearing any clothing. We're excited to see what stylish treats she has in store for us with her new look.

Shehnaaz Gill in a hot pink crop blazer and bell-bottom pants

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress gets how to create a dramatic fashion statement, as seen by her choice of a solid pink crop blazer combo. The notched lapel collar of the blazer adds a sense of refinement to the entire design. With long sleeves, it's the ideal combination of elegance and comfort. Shehnaaz looks effortlessly chic in her wide-leg bell-bottom trousers. This outfit exemplifies how to wear a fashionable and sophisticated combo while remaining comfortable.

Shehnaaz’s makeup and accessories

The Honsla Rakh actress accessorized her already great appearance with large black opaque statement earrings, which added a touch of drama. These earrings drew attention and matched her outfit nicely. Shehnaaz completed her style with pointed-toe hot pink coloured heels, which added a splash of matching lively colour to her entire appearance. Her makeup was flawless, with a dewy finish that accentuated her brow and cheekbones. She emphasized her eyes with brown eyeshadow and fine eyeliner, and the rich red lipstick offered a dramatic and elegant touch. Shehnaaz looked stunning.

The Thank You For Coming actress is the perfect person to go to for style inspiration. Her cropped blazer is a game changer, giving a feminine touch to her look. You, too, can sport these crop blazers with confidence if you take fashion inspiration from her. Choose similar colored heels to boost your outfit, exactly like Shehnaaz. It's all about teamwork! Neon-colored crop blazers in pink, yellow, green, and blue are the way to go for a bright and eye-catching appearance. However, keep in mind that fashion is all about expressing your particular taste, so feel free to explore and design yourself in a way that represents your own distinct personality. Allow Shehnaaz's style to encourage you to embrace your own fashion journey and create a stylish statement.

