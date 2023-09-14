Shehnaaz Gill SLAYS in a blue custom-made outfit; take style cues

Shehnaaz Gill, known for bubbly persona, has morphed into a style icon with ease. Her journey in the industry has been nothing less than extraordinary. While Shehnaaz may have begun with modest looks, she has now swept the fashion world by storm. She is currently preparing to show off her fresh and captivating appearance while promoting her forthcoming film, Thank You For Coming. This film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh among others. Shehnaaz Gill continues to captivate.

Shehnaaz Gill rocks the silk brocade three-piece

Shehnaaz Gill easily demonstrated her style expertise in a gorgeous three-piece attire. The enormous collared jacket aroused refinement and iis unquestionably the focal point of the ensemble. Shehnaaz added a new touch to the suit by wearing a cropped shirt beneath, emphasizing her fashion-forward attitude. She finished out the appearance with nano-length shorts that ingeniously imitate a little dress, pulling the entire ensemble together.

It's easy to play it safe and stick to the fundamentals in the realm of fashion. True fashionistas, on the other hand, understand that pushing limits and daring to flaunt the unusual - distinguishing them from the herd. Suket Dhir's custom-made blue costume for Shehnaaz Gill wonderfully exhibited this attitude. The silk brocade fabric used in the dress lent a sense of elegance and luxury, making it distinctive. So the lesson of the story is simple: don't be scared to step outside of the routine and accept the unusual.

Shehnaaz Gill pairs vintage accessories with this outfit

Shehnaaz Gill's excellent personal fashion stretched past her dress, as she meticulously curated every component of her look. Cheema Baljit gave her a sleek bun that lent a sense of refinement to her look. Saba Khan's makeup featured a lovely matte finish and a pale pink lipstick that matched Shehnaaz's inherent beauty flawlessly. The Viange Vintage circular earrings offered a vintage reach, although the rings from Inaya Accessories and The Slow Down added a sense of grace and uniqueness. The show-stopping red gladiator shoes from Tao Paris completed the style strongly.

How much do you like this look? Rate it on a scale of 10 and let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill goes bold in a halter-neck latex dress with smokey eye makeup; take style cues