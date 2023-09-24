Shehnaaz Gill SLAYS in metallic blue attire and sleek swept-back hairdo, a fitting party wear OOTN

Shehnaaz Gill has seamlessly shifted from a cheerful personality into a style star. Her career in showbiz so far has been nothing short of spectacular. She has progressed from a Bigg Boss 13 participant to achieving great heights in her Bollywood career. Shehnaaz is getting ready to show off her unique and enticing style as she prepares for the forthcoming film, Thank You For Coming. Shehnaaz, who co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh, has stunned everyone with her amazing new appearance. She recently unveiled a jaw-dropping look of hers. And, here we are decoding. Let’s get started!

Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in a stunning metallic blue outfit

Shehnaaz Gill wowed in a stunning blue outfit by the brand Jitrois. The upper section of this gorgeous garment included glowing horizontal lines, giving a compelling visual impression. The gown had a round neck halter style that exuded elegance and class. The combination displayed a seamless balance of flair and simplicity when paired with a matching basic blue skirt. Shehnaaz's appearance was extremely gorgeous because of the metallic shimmer of the outfit.

The dazzling earrings from Ayanah Jewellery perfectly complemented Shehnaaz Gill's spectacular attire. These earrings seamlessly complimented her outfit's metallic and glittery finishes, providing a touch of shine and elegance.

The well-curated ensemble is a tribute to famous stylist Rhea Kapoor's talent, as she methodically ensures that every aspect is beautifully accomplished. Kapoor has created a fashion-forward statement with the help of creative individuals such as Manisha Melwani, Devanshi Tuli, and Abhilasha Devnani.

Shehnaaz’s makeup and hair

Shehnaaz Gill's makeup suited her outfit brilliantly, due to the matching dramatic winged eyeliner and blue eyeshadow. These daring selections gave a dash of glitz and complemented her dazzling metallic sheen. Her features were complemented by thoroughly contoured face, giving her a faultless and polished appearance.

Saba Khan, the makeup artist, deserves praise for effectively executing the makeup, which highlighted Shehnaaz's built-in beauty. Her hairstyle was similarly remarkable, with a half-swept back style that suited her whole look. Baljit Cheema, Shehnaaz's hairdresser, skilfully designed this elegant hairdo, giving a touch of elegance to her appearance.

