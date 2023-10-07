Shehnaaz Gill stuns in Rahul Mishra’s red surface embellished dress with sequin detailing

The reigning fashion queen, Shehnaaz Gill, has been enthralling the fashion world with her exquisite style choices while promoting her highly awaited flick, Thank You For Coming. And now, as the film's premiere approaches, she has once again dazzled us with her newest look. Shehnaaz has demonstrated why she is a fashion industry powerhouse by wearing ensembles that emanate elegance and class. Shehnaaz's fashion game is stronger than ever, and we're all looking forward to her next fashion statement.

Shehnaaz’s red mini dress

Shehnaaz Gill's newest fashion decision attracted attention and sent pulses racing. The stylish celebrity wore a lovely red surface-adorned little dress that displayed her great elegance. Rahul Mishra's hand-embroidered ruby 'Iris' petal corset short dress was part of his current holiday couture 2023 collection, 'We, The People.' The gown emanated beauty and grace, embracing Shehnaaz's contours just so. It's no surprise that she stole the show wherever she went, with her meticulous details and flawless craftsmanship.

Pretty accessories for pretty outfit

Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous style was carefully coordinated by the outstanding combination of Manisha Melwani and Devanshi Tuli. They converted her into a picture of grace and beauty. Shehnaaz accessorized her stunning suit with a pair of gorgeous surface studded earrings. These earrings featured a beautiful wilted flower pattern, lending a feminine touch to her entire outfit. Estaa Gems, noted for their extraordinary craftsmanship and attention to detail, provided the earrings. Shehnaaz didn't stop there; she also donned a Her Story Jewels ring, which added a touch of refinement to her attire.

Shehnaaz Gill's hair was a total show-stopper, expertly done by Cheema Baljit. Her hair was properly combed and delicately curled, resulting in a lovely haircut with flowing waves that framed her face wonderfully. Cheema's skill brought out the inherent beauty of Shehnaaz's hair, giving a glamorous touch to her entire look. Not to mention her perfect makeup, which was masterfully done by the amazing Saba Khan. Shehnaaz's makeup was matte, with a lovely brown eyeshadow and eyeliner that accentuated her captivating eyes. Saba finished the look with a gorgeous pink lipstick that provided a punch of color to Shehnaaz's lips. Shehnaaz Gill looked like a fashion princess thanks to Cheema and Saba's magic touch, easily turning heads everywhere she went.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: From fits to accessories; Here is Sara Ali Khan's fashion guide from her Parisian vacation