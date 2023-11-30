Shehnaaz Gill wears a regal kurta suit and proves velvet is here to become the next big thing again

Guess who's back and nailing it in the fashion section? It's none other than Shehnaaz Gill, the queen of hearts! This desi diva recently grabbed attention when she walked the red carpet for the Vicky Kaushal film, Sam Bahadur. Shehnaaz Gill looked lovely in a stunning velvet kurta set in a stunning shade of green.

The Thank You For Coming actress demonstrated once again why she's a stylish force to be reckoned with with her amazing fashion sense. Her traditional attire choice not only emphasized her appreciation for all things desi but also her natural sense of style.

Shehnaaz Gill exuded green magic in the kurta set

Shehnaaz Gill recently wore a mehendi green kurta ensemble made of rich silk velvet fabric. Shehnaaz's kurta's slightly larger fit provided a sense of easy charm to her entire outfit. The kurta radiated elegance and modern design with its deep V-neckline and bell sleeves.

The elaborate gold thread embroidery and square-shaped stone embellishments on the neckline and sleeves elevated this kurta to the status of a piece of art. As if that weren't enough, small-sized golden sequins offered a touch of glitz and elegance. Shehnaaz wore the kurta with matching straight trousers that had the same border as the sleeves and were embellished with floral threadwork embroidery.

Shehnaaz completed the look with a pastel green dupatta crafted out of organza, demonstrating her ability to experiment with a tint-shaded dupatta that matched the dark hues of the kurta combination. If you're wondering where you can get your hands on this incredible piece, it's the work of renowned designer Sureena Chowdhri. And, for Rs. 38,000, this ensemble is well worth the money for anyone wishing to make a striking fashion statement.

About Shehnaaz Gill’s hair, makeup, and accessories...

The Honsla Rakh actress chose a new and flexible look to compliment her lovely kurta set this time. A pair of long jhumkas adorned her ears, adding a sense of elegance to her overall outfit. The exquisite pattern and traditional charm of these jhumkas complemented her ensemble's rich silk velvet fabric nicely. But Shehnaaz didn't stop there; she finished the ensemble with glittering, understated gold-toned ankle strap shoes. These shoes not only offered a hint of glitz but also perfectly matched her entire color scheme. Shehnaaz Gill left no stone unturned in producing a stunningly beautiful look with her outstanding accessory selections.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress's makeup for the evening was spectacular! She emanated an easy radiance with a matte-finished radiant makeup base that turned eyeballs. Her gently contoured cheekbones defined her face, while her well-filled brows framed her eyes attractively. Shehnaaz kept her eyes simple yet lovely, with only an application of mascara to highlight her lashes. Her nude brown lipstick, however, was the true star of her beauty look, flawlessly wrapping off the entire look and adding an aspect of refinement and elegance. Bravo, Sachin Salvi, for such a faultless beauty look! Cheema Baljit, the hairdresser who styled her hair, emanated an easy charm with a center split and free, cascading waves. Shehnaaz Gill is a real fashion icon because of the mix of her subtle makeup and exquisite hairstyle.

She handled the mehendi green kurta ensemble with grace and flair, demonstrating her exceptional fashion sense. Velvet kurta sets appear to be the current trend sweeping the Bollywood fashion scene! Alia Bhatt and Sanya Malhotra have lately been photographed wearing this opulent attire. With their rich texture and regal appeal, velvet kurta sets are quickly becoming the next big thing in fashion. Rate Shehnaaz Gill's appearance on a scale of 10. Tell us in the comments whether you believe velvet kurta sets are here to STAY.

