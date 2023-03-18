Shehnaaz Gill’s AFFORDABLE bodycon dress worn at Zwigato screening can be a chic addition to your wardrobe

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has come a long way in just a few years. The actress has earned a massive fan following that can rival most Bollywood stars! She has over 14.5 million followers on Instagram alone, and her fans eagerly wait for Shehnaaz to share updates, or drop pictures of her stunning looks. When it comes to fashion, Shehnaaz never disappoints. Her fashion game is on point, and the diva never fails to leave us awestruck with her gorgeous looks. She was recently spotted at the screening of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, and we couldn’t help but notice how pretty she looked in a minimal yet chic outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill dons a Forever 21 bodycon dress at Zwigato screening

Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the screening of Zwigato, wearing a stunning camel-coloured bodycon dress from Forever 21. The ribbed knit knee-length dress featured a mock neck, had a sleeveless cut, and a body-hugging silhouette. Shehnaaz rocked it effortlessly, and looked oh-so-glam in the chic outfit. It is available on Forever 21’s website for Rs 2,299. It is affordable, fun, trendy, and will make for a great addition to your wardrobe.

And guess what? It was gifted to Shehnaaz Gill by one of her fans! Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account to post a lovely picture of herself in the outfit, and mentioned in the caption that it was gifted to her by a fan. “outfit ~ Fan gifted. Hair~ @cheemabaljit2,” wrote Shehnaaz, while sharing the picture. Isn’t it simply stunning? From date nights to glam outings- the beautiful dress can be perfect for just any occasion!

Shehnaaz Gill tied her hair back in a neat bun and left a few face-framing tendrils loose. She accessorized simply with a pair of golden hoop earrings and rounded off her look with beige pointed-toe pumps.

We think Shehnaaz Gill’s fashion game was on fleek, and she looked lovely in the outfit! What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

