Shehnaaz Gill's aqua green Kanjivaram saree and gajra is your perfect pick for Diwali 2022; PICS

Diwali, the festival of lights and joy, is around the corner, and the spirits of the audience are extremely high. The scent of the scrumptious desserts and staple snacks prepared for Diwali is already in the air. This is one such occasion, where people go all out and about with their dress sense, and even take cues from their favourite celebrities. Standing out of the herd is what everyone craves, and with a little mix and match, one gets the deal done.

For those, who fail to begin preparations in advance due to their hectic lifestyle, don't worry, we've got you covered. If you are someone, who wants to take the classic route, take cues from the emerging superstar, Shehnaaz Gill . Dressed in an aqua green Kanjivaram saree and backless blouse, Shehnaaz looks poetic. The high-definition makeup, smokey eyes, layered neckpieces, bangles, and danglers with a matching rock on her finger, enhanced the overall look of the actress. Shehnaaz Gill's hair stylist went back to basics with the braids and flicks and wrapped the hair bun in a gajra (floral band).

Over a period of time, Shehnaaz Gill has transformed herself and how. From the way she conducts herself in public glare to her dress sense, she is emerging to be a fashionista. Her stylist Ken Ferns has a major role to play but it's Shehnaaz Gill's confidence and aura that amps up the overall styling.

About Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is a singer, who rose to fame through her stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She earned humungous fan following and is undoubtedly among the top few stars, who dominate social media by trending almost every day. After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz shifted her focus on her health and underwent a major transformation. Later, she also featured in a few music videos and is now awaiting the release of her Bollywood films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100 % with the stalwarts of the Hindi film industry. There are also reports of Shehnaaz doing a woman-centric film with Rhea Kapoor.

