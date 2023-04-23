Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous pink sharara set worn at Arpita Khan's Eid party can sponsor your next mini vacay

The audience's favorite star Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines with her fashion and talent. Be it modeling, singing, acting, hosting, or rapping, Shehnaaz nailed it all like a pro and has become a role model for many. Lately, her glamorous photos in stunning outfits have been making a noise on the internet. Speaking about glam, nothing can dim the shine that heavily embellished ethnic attires offer. Time and again, Shehnaaz has simply stunned us with her fashion statement, and we are totally bowled over her wardrobe collection.

Shehnaaz Gill's new look:

If you're a fan of pink then this look is totally a treat to your eyes! Once again, Shehnaaz Gill is here to make heads turn with her incredible pictures and we are sure you won't be disappointed at all! A few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm as she shared a few jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram handle. Clad in a gorgeous ethnic pink sharara set, Shehnaaz exudes charm as she poses in a stunning Jigar Mali Aiza embroidered sharara set which costs Rs 69,900.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is seen wearing a dark pink kurta set made of silk, which has aari and dori embroidery all over it. It is paired with a matching embroidered sharara and organza dupatta. The diva knows how to carry an outfit with the utmost grace and panache and there are no second thoughts about it! Shehnaaz kept her makeup subtle, which perfectly complements her attire, and styled her hair straight. Sharing these pictures, Shehnaaz captioned, "Eid mubarak to everyone."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shehnaaz Gill's work commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film reportedly. Some reports also suggest that Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill launched a few months ago, and within a short span of time, it became quite famous. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty among others.

