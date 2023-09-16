Shehnaaz Gill’s look in blue dress with heavily embellished tassel fringes PERFECT for parties

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her effervescent personality, has effortlessly transitioned into a fashion sensation. Her career path has been exceedingly remarkable. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant may have started off modestly, but she has already taken the industry of fashion by wildfire. She is presently getting ready to show off her new and fascinating look while promoting her next flick, Thank You For Coming. Among those who appear in this film are Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. She recently stunned us with her new appearance while promoting her film in Toronto.

Shehnaaz Gill in gorgeous blue dress

The Honsla Rakh actress recently wowed us with her stunning fashion choice, a jaw-dropping blue strapless gown that emanated beauty and appeal. This captivating gown resembled a corset, perfectly embracing her shape. The many decorations that covered this gown added to its allure. Dreamy and airy tassel embellishments offered a sense of fun and flow to the ensemble, from thigh-length to tea-length. The top bodice of the dress was embellished with delicate minute elements, adding to its allure. Shehnaaz easily demonstrated her dressing know-how, proving exactly that she is a genuine style star.

More about Shehnaaz’s look

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked lovely in a stunning bugle-embellished dress by Nicolas Jebran. This eye-catching gown had elaborate beading that lent a glamorous touch to her style. She finished off her look with little sparkly studs from Vishva Fine Jewellery, which added a delicate shimmer to her ears. Manisha Melwani, Devanshi Tuli, and Abhilasha Devnani designed the complete ensemble brilliantly, precisely capturing Shehnaaz's unique style and attitude.

The stylists made an amazing decision in selecting lovely heels to complete the stunning blue ensemble. These velvet gray shoes from London Rag had a price tag of Rs 6,299 and offered the ideal touch of glitz. They were party-ready and looked great in the blue attire. The color combination of the clothing and shoes was a breath of fresh air, catching our attention and leaving us speechless. Shehnaaz's makeup was kept minimal to complement the entire effect. Shirley Wu, her hairdresser, created an attractive haircut with open hair and a central divider, which added a touch of refinement. Shehnaaz Gill easily stole the event, exhibiting her amazing fashion sense, with each element meticulously chosen.

Do you like this shimmery blue outfit worn by Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

