Sherdil Shergill actress Surbhi Chandna elevates her traditional look with a beautiful gajra; PIC

Surbhi Chandna is regarded as one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she regularly treats her fans with her stylish pictures and videos. The actress can easily amp up any traditional or western look with her gorgeous style. Surbhi Chandna created trends with her stylish sarees in her show Naagin 5 and presently she is seen in the light-hearted show Sherdil Shergill. The actress recently got clicked wearing a lovely saree.

In the recent pap picture of the Ishqbaaz actress, she donned an ethnic look with a graceful beige saree with golden stripes. The saree had green and yellow shades on the borders. She wore a strappy blouse with it. She had subtly accessorized her look with a red choker and a yellow floral neckpiece. Surbhi wore green bangles with silver designer kids. She had worn hoops earrings and her hair is tied up in a bun, which is decorated with a mogra flower gajra. Her makeup is very simple yet elegant.