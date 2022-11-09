Sherdil Shergill actress Surbhi Chandna elevates her traditional look with a beautiful gajra; PIC
Check out stylish look of telly town diva and star entertainer Surbhi Chandna as she poses in a beautiful traditional saree. She is presently seen in daily soap Sherdil Shergill.
Surbhi Chandna is regarded as one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she regularly treats her fans with her stylish pictures and videos. The actress can easily amp up any traditional or western look with her gorgeous style. Surbhi Chandna created trends with her stylish sarees in her show Naagin 5 and presently she is seen in the light-hearted show Sherdil Shergill. The actress recently got clicked wearing a lovely saree.
In the recent pap picture of the Ishqbaaz actress, she donned an ethnic look with a graceful beige saree with golden stripes. The saree had green and yellow shades on the borders. She wore a strappy blouse with it. She had subtly accessorized her look with a red choker and a yellow floral neckpiece. Surbhi wore green bangles with silver designer kids. She had worn hoops earrings and her hair is tied up in a bun, which is decorated with a mogra flower gajra. Her makeup is very simple yet elegant.
See Surbhi’s picture here-
Surbhi Chandna’s career
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she also hosted an episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as Bharti Singh was on a break from work to take care of her newborn.
Surbhi has also worked on a music video with Arjun Bijlani, which was quite appreciated by her fans. Presently, Surbhi has collaborated with Dheeraj Dhoopar for the telly show 'Sherdil Shergill'. She is playing the role of Manmeet Shergill, who is a strong businesswoman and a single mother. Her character in the show is quite opposite to her previous roles and her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is getting love of audience.
