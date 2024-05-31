Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora are redefining off-duty style with their recent looks. They've effortlessly proven that comfort and fashion can be combined to create stunning everyday outfits.

Shetty rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble that exuded cool vibes, while Arora opted for a breezy white co-ord set that's perfect for summer.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at the mesmerizing looks served by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Malaika Arora, earlier today? Let’s dive right in.

Shilpa Shetty’s head-to-toe black look:

The Sukhee actress knows how to rock her airport looks with ease, and her latest all-black outfit is proof of the same. Her ensemble featured a black full-sleeved hoodie from Balenciaga, which came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 1,08,276. The oversized silhouette and high neckline of the hoodie ensured that it looked super comfortable.

This was paired with matching black tights that looked amazing with the top. The fitted silhouette and the faux leather material of the tights helped elevate the whole outfit. It also visibly helped the diva flaunt her well-toned frame as she arrived at the airport. The diva added black ankle-length boots to complete the airport-ready look.

For accessories, she added a matching black hooded cap. She also added a luxe twist to her look with a high-end Hermès tote bag. Her natural no-makeup look and sleek hairstyle made her look awesome. She proved that dark colors can basically be rocked for any occasion, and we’re taking notes.

Malaika Arora’s cool, laid-back look:

The Happy New Year actress knows how to turn heads with her beyond-stylish looks, and her recent appearance proved it yet again. The white-based look featured a cool printed co-ord set with an abstract red and black print on the same. The ensemble had an oversized shirt with a collared neckline and a white bralette underneath.

The deep neckline of the same was also all things fiery. It also helped flaunt the diva’s enviable curves. This was further paired with matching high-waisted shorts. They also had a wide-legged silhouette that looked all cool and comfortable. The upper thigh-length hemline of the shorts was also summer-appropriate.

Malaika also added minimalistic accessories like tinted sunglasses and black glossy loafers to complete the look. Her no-makeup look also helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty. Her dark and luscious locks were tied up and styled into a high bun with a back-combed look to match the outfit’s cool style. With this fit, she proved that white is the season's color.

So, are you feeling inspired to rock your easy-breezy off-duty looks this summer? But, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Malaika Arora’s looks? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

