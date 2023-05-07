Shilpa Shetty bedazzles in a Halston Heritage one-shoulder dress that costs over a whopping 19K

Sheer excellence! That is our summary of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's newest sartorial serve. A thousand black dresses including Princess Diana's 1994 revenge dress and later, nobody can keep our hearts away from a little black dress. It is a famous and timeless fashion staple that has been a classic item in the wardrobes of many for over a century. At the moment, we have Shilpa's dinner look for your visual reference that caught the eyes of us admirers and is already on our minds for an upcoming cocktail party. It's evident that Summer evenings are rather cooler compared to that of the sun-stricken afternoons so it cannot get more right to doll up in a black dress once the sun goes down.

Shetty's outfit became our instant favorite for how comfortable and elegant it looked on her. She found her monotone mini dress from the American luxury brand, Halston Heritage. To add some swooning level of interest to your monotone dress, you can play with texture. Choose a dress with a textured fabric, such as lace or velvet, or include a textured accessory such as a necklace or scarf. In regards to the Nikamma actor's dress, the texture came in through the striped mesh fabric.

Shilpa Shetty looks radiant in a mini dress

Stick to a fabric that is lightweight to wear and allows you to move freely on the dance floor. Do you now realize why are we here to introduce you to this look? It does not appear as an outfit that traps heat because of the one-shoulder pattern and trapeze silhouette is assuring in more ways than one. Haven't all looks spotted so far clearly explained how a one-shoulder dress with a statement shoulder such as ruffles or sequins looks the edgy-best? The Chor Machaaye Shor actor's ensemble had a little dash of drama with its flounce sleeve that sat asymmetrically and as a cap. The beauty of this dress is everything; it truly checks out all the boxes for an outstanding hot-season style.

Shilpa also had much fun as she accessorized her Rs 19,369.95 with a clutch and heels. Colors for the win, she proved. The diva mixed hues and definitely didn't match her outfit to her accessories. With danglers for earrings, a ring, and metallic silver ankle-strappy heels with a green handbag, her accessories made a focal point that defined her eclectic style even more. Clearly, this showed that her overall look wasn't balanced yet the pop of colour to our eyes didn't look disappointing. A captivating contrast can always help you stand out and look dressier in the sea of monotone-ness.

Absolutely befitting of a girl who trusts in the power of vibrant colours, she wore pink lipstick while her fingernails were painted white and her toenails were red. She chose black winged eyeliner and her layered hairstyle looked gorgeous.

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

