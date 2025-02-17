Shilpa Shetty blends luxe with casual; styles Birkin bag worth Rs 20,00,000 with cargo pants

Shilpa Shetty definitely knows her bags and has a knack for luxury fashion. Effortlessly blending laid-back style with extravagance, she never fails to impress her fans. Recently spotted on a shopping spree with her son, Shetty kept it casual yet chic, accessorizing her look with a luxury bag. Let’s take a closer look at her styling.

The Sukhee actor started with a solid black t-shirt featuring a small white graphic. Staying true to her cool mom persona, she layered it with a casual white jacket. With folded-up sleeves, the cropped, trench-style jacket featured a button-down closure, adding a structured yet relaxed touch to her ensemble.

Styling her outfit in true casual fashion, she paired it with cargo pants. Designed in signature cargo style, the denim featured multiple pockets and a relaxed fit, making it both trendy and comfortable—perfect for a casual day out with friends.

Shetty completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. The chunky design and light color complemented the rest of her outfit effortlessly. For accessories, she opted for a couple of rings and fully embraced the Gen-Z aesthetic with a statement necklace featuring a bold pendant.

Adding a touch of extravagance, the entrepreneur elevated her look with a posh accessory from Hermès. She styled her outfit with an eye-catching orange Birkin bag, valued at a staggering Rs 20,00,000. Though minimal, the ensemble and luxury bag perfectly complemented each other, striking the right balance between casual and chic.

Advertisement

The actor flaunted her naturally wavy locks, looking effortlessly gorgeous. Keeping her makeup simple, Shetty opted for a nude base, pairing it with her signature smoky eyes. A hint of bronzer and a nude lip shade completed her flawless look.

What do you think of Shilpa’s latest look? Let us know in the comments below!