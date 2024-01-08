Shilpa Shetty champions the boss babe style in cropped blazer and wide-legged pants

Shilpa Shetty, the lovely Bollywood actress, is known for her outstanding fashion choices. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share some bossy photos of herself in a pristine white jacket and pants combo. Shilpa's grace and formal finesse were wonderfully portrayed by this stunning combination.

The Sukhee actress pulled off this outfit with ease, demonstrating that she is constantly in sync with the ever-changing Bollywood-style scene. So, to make a statement in fashion, follow Shilpa Shetty's lead and adopt the classic charm of a white blazer and pants outfit.

Shilpa Shetty’s crisp white blazer and wide-legged pants serve bossy vibes

Shilpa Shetty looked lovely in an out-of-the-ordinary peak lapel collar jacket. The cropped length of her jacket certainly enhanced it, bringing a sense of modernism to her entire outfit. The enormous shoulder pads on her cropped blazer not only offered support but also made her shoulders look wider, conveying confidence and strength.

The Gambler fame achieved a sleek and classy look by wearing wide-legged high-waisted trousers. Her blazer was from Deme Love, and cost Rs. 43,500, emphasizing the elegance and uniqueness of her ensemble. And the wide-leg trousers were bought from AFEW by Rahul Mishra.

Shilpa Shetty’s equally stunning accessory game

The Nikamma star's eye for specifics in adorning her clothing is highly admirable. She accessorized her look with a black belt, which offered a touch of affluence and flair. The belt had a large flower design that added a feminine touch to the whole outfit.

The Hungama 2 diva's acute sense of style was on display with this bold accessory from Rahul Mishra's AFEW. She also adorned her finger with a gorgeous ring from Estaa Gems, which added an extra dose of glam and shine to her ensemble.

She finished her appearance with A&S's beige pointed-toe heels, which added an additional level of polish and ensured her footwear perfectly suited her attire.

Shilpa Shetty’s hair and makeup

Shilpa Shetty's beautiful makeup and hairstyle complimented her white blazer ensemble wonderfully. Ajay Shelar, her makeup artist, expertly accentuated her features, beginning with perfectly contoured cheekbones that brought definition and a touch of softness to her face. Shilpa's brows were perfectly filled up, nicely framing her eyes.

Her makeup was similarly gorgeous, with a glittering combination of pink and silver that provided a hint of shine and appeal. She finished her makeup look with a pink lipstick, which added a splash of color to her entire makeup appearance.

Shilpa's hair was styled into loose waves with a middle parting by hairstylist Sheetal F Khan, producing a glamorous and easy appearance.

Shetty's stunning ensemble was created by top stylist Meagan Concessio, who expertly combined the cropped jacket and wide-leg pants. Tejas Nerurkar was the photographer who captured Shilpa's flawless poses in this ensemble.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty looked fantastic in this combo, showcasing her fashion-forward selections and confidence in any style.

What do you think of this look? Tell us in the comments section below.

