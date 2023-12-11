Shilpa Shetty continues her love affair with draped fits, and this peach-hued gown is proof

The stunning Shilpa Shetty embodied the peach-hued gown for an event. Dig in to know more about her fashion finesse.

By Nida Khan
Published on Dec 11, 2023   |  06:27 PM IST  |  492
Shilpa Shetty style fashion
The stunning Shilpa Shetty embodied the peach-hued gown for an event. (PC: Manav Manglani)

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted looking glamorous as always in Mumbai. Known for her eye-catching sense of style, Shetty has an affinity for draped dresses with unique silhouettes and accents that she carries off with elegance. 

Her latest outfit spotlights a peach-colored gown with a sleeveless asymmetric neckline and figure-hugging fabric. The dress encapsulates some of the key staples of her wardrobe - vibrant colors, tailored fits, and feminine drapes that offer her flexibility to make even basics feel one-of-a-kind. So, without further ado, let's get into the details of her newest fashion pick.

Shilpa Shetty wows with peachy look in a gown with long trail

Shilpa Shetty fashion style peach hued gown side cut outs fashion

Shilpa Shetty out and about in a stunning peach gown had us all drooling. She embodied the gown's tiny noodle straps, while the top bodice had some daring side cut-outs at the waistline. But wait, there's more! The gown had gorgeous draped embellishment below the waistline and a daring thigh-high slit that added pizzazz to the design. And don't forget the showpiece: a lengthy trail made of the thinnest, flowiest cloth you can imagine. It was straight out of a storybook! To top it all off, the gown had these beautiful gloves-like long sleeves that mirrored the ethereal splendor of the route.

More about Shilpa Shetty’s accessories, hair and makeup

Shilpa Shetty fashion style peach hued gown side cut outs look

Let's get to the icing on the cake: the accessories the Nikamma actress picked to go with her stunning flowing outfit. First up are her earrings, which are little hoops with a glamorous twist. A hanging stone provided just the perfect amount of glitter to these beauties. Shilpa then chose some extremely amazing shiny polished finger rings. These rings offered a sophisticated touch to her outfit and wonderfully complimented the overall atmosphere. 

And don't forget about the shoes! The Sukhee diva completed her ensemble with a pair of gorgeous peach-colored ankle-strap shoes. These lovelies featured a single strap and fashionable block-style heels.

Shilpa Shetty fashion style peach hued gown side look

Now, let's go behind the scenes of the Hungama 2 actress's makeup for this amazing look. Her cheekbones had been perfectly shaped, giving her face that sculpted, chiseled look we all desire. Not to mention her brilliant makeup base, which imparted a beautiful shine to her already immaculate face. The Garv fame chose shimmery makeup to draw attention to her eyes. A dash of eyeliner offered a bit of drama and dimension. 

What about her lips, you may wonder. Shilpa chose a strong, crimson lipstick that exuded confidence and refinement. Moving on to her hair, she rocked beach waves that emanated easy chicness, and she finished the look with a side part.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

