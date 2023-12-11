Shilpa Shetty continues her love affair with draped fits, and this peach-hued gown is proof

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted looking glamorous as always in Mumbai. Known for her eye-catching sense of style, Shetty has an affinity for draped dresses with unique silhouettes and accents that she carries off with elegance.

Her latest outfit spotlights a peach-colored gown with a sleeveless asymmetric neckline and figure-hugging fabric. The dress encapsulates some of the key staples of her wardrobe - vibrant colors, tailored fits, and feminine drapes that offer her flexibility to make even basics feel one-of-a-kind. So, without further ado, let's get into the details of her newest fashion pick.

Shilpa Shetty wows with peachy look in a gown with long trail

Shilpa Shetty out and about in a stunning peach gown had us all drooling. She embodied the gown's tiny noodle straps, while the top bodice had some daring side cut-outs at the waistline. But wait, there's more! The gown had gorgeous draped embellishment below the waistline and a daring thigh-high slit that added pizzazz to the design. And don't forget the showpiece: a lengthy trail made of the thinnest, flowiest cloth you can imagine. It was straight out of a storybook! To top it all off, the gown had these beautiful gloves-like long sleeves that mirrored the ethereal splendor of the route.

More about Shilpa Shetty’s accessories, hair and makeup

Let's get to the icing on the cake: the accessories the Nikamma actress picked to go with her stunning flowing outfit. First up are her earrings, which are little hoops with a glamorous twist. A hanging stone provided just the perfect amount of glitter to these beauties. Shilpa then chose some extremely amazing shiny polished finger rings. These rings offered a sophisticated touch to her outfit and wonderfully complimented the overall atmosphere.

And don't forget about the shoes! The Sukhee diva completed her ensemble with a pair of gorgeous peach-colored ankle-strap shoes. These lovelies featured a single strap and fashionable block-style heels.

Now, let's go behind the scenes of the Hungama 2 actress's makeup for this amazing look. Her cheekbones had been perfectly shaped, giving her face that sculpted, chiseled look we all desire. Not to mention her brilliant makeup base, which imparted a beautiful shine to her already immaculate face. The Garv fame chose shimmery makeup to draw attention to her eyes. A dash of eyeliner offered a bit of drama and dimension.

What about her lips, you may wonder. Shilpa chose a strong, crimson lipstick that exuded confidence and refinement. Moving on to her hair, she rocked beach waves that emanated easy chicness, and she finished the look with a side part.

