Shilpa Shetty goes ALL-DESI for Maha Shivratri, serves perfect ethnic look in Rs 16.5K yellow kaftan kurta and pants

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, Shilpa Shetty served us two stunning ethnic looks, performing puja and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. She looked breathtaking in both yellow and pink traditional ensembles, accentuating her well-maintained physique and also just ideal to elevate our ethnic fashion. Let’s decode these looks!

For the puja at home, Shilpa Shetty was wearing a meticulously crafted yellow kaftan from Sonam Luthria valued at Rs 16,500. This festive-perfect kaftan featured loose sleeves hanging effortlessly around her hands and gathering at the edge. Moreover, the V-neckline adorned with intricate embroidery made it just right to adorn on special occasions like festivals, haldi, and family gatherings.

As a perfectly crafted set, this ensemble came with matching yellow-colored pants. It beautifully featured a traditional design with a modern touch, making it equally trendy and elegant.

For jewelry, she wore the chain left loosely on her neck and stud earrings. Her makeup was subtle with the kohl-rimmed eyes, blush glow, and nude lipstick. She opted for a half-tied hairstyle to complete her look.

Later at night, to attend the puja at Anil Kapoor’s house, Shilpa Shetty chose a dark pink traditional ensemble. It was a straight-cut kurta with detailing embroidery around the neckline and the edge. The designers designed it with half sleeves and fit just right for equally feeling comfortable and stylish.

Advertisement

The bottoms featured dark pink dhoti pants with subtle drape details, and completing her ensemble, she wore a dupatta style properly around her shoulders.

As for the accessory, she decided to adorn her ears with stud earrings exuding radiating shine and a bindi on her forehead. The dewy finish was achieved with the concealer and foundation base, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude-shade lipstick. The actress left her hair open, styled with loose waves, and parted in the middle.

Shilpa Shetty’s Maha Shivratri looks were indeed stunning and mesmerizing. All you need is the right accessories, subtle makeup glam, hair perfectly styled, and a bindi touch on the forehead, and that’s it. You’re all set to stop the party with your traditional charm.