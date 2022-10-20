Shilpa Shetty in a Nadima Saqib ruffle saree is the light to behold this Diwali; Yay or Nay?

It's Thursday, tell a tale kind of a day. We're all headed towards one duty: shopping for outfits that are rich in festive flavours. Ethnic ensembles are clearly responsible for how loaded our closets are at the moment. With Diwali at nigh a few days away, last-minute styling tips can be a gift to look forward to. Are you a saree-savvy shopaholic? Shilpa Shetty is ever high up on the list of who styles or wears a saree most fashionably.

Last night was a gala Diwali night as Shilpa Shetty gave us a festive inspiration to soak up. Spotted at Ramesh Taurani's party, and also checked in heavily with other Bollywood celebrities, the Nikamma actress showed up with her husband Raj Kundra. Still, a ripe and much-needed lesson reference, Shilpa's saree was picked out from Nadima Saqib. Her chocolatey, super-sweet look showcased her ensemble which was designed from a lurex georgette base.

Details for the books: The mother-of-two has some beautiful finds of ruffle sarees from myriad designers such as Arpita Mehta, Avvantikaa S Parwani, Amit Aggarwal, and more. The printed saree donned by her yesterday was rich in colours and embroidery as the rusted gold border and the base of the saree indicate. And to this, a ruffled detail was added for the greater good of making it look more festive. A broad leather belt cinched her waist that came with a modish influence to amplify the tone of glamour. Shilpa's Rs. 37,500.00 set was complete with a sleeveless, thick-strapped, embroidered, and plunging neckline blouse stitched from satin to stand out, feel plush, and look lovely.

The Apne actress' looks don't just happen, come to you straight without accessories. This too was well-detailed with Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar's jewellery. In focus: a colourful, beaded, and heavy, pure silver necklace from the Safarnama collection, bracelet, and rings. She also had a clutch to ensure her look was perfectly put together. Her hair was styled straight with a side part and her makeup was ruled by kohl, soft smokey makeup, highlighter, and nude lipstick. Also, a pass to ditch earrings, things are already major with the necklace.