Shilpa Shetty's co-ord set styled with a Saint Laurent sling bag is a cool colour power look

We can't decide what to love anymore, an ethnic or a non-ethnic ensemble. The former gathers much attention now but we just spotted Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a co-ordinated combo, say, supremely colourful ensemble. It's a piece of plentiful prints and if you were to choose between what is easier to form a team with and can give you a boost of levelled-up glam, find the one that can nail this very balance.



The diva's latest lunch look also peeks much into the comfort side. Also for the greater good of your chic look, trust a bag that matches and makes mega statements. To give you a detailed decode, we get it, not every outfit with a mixed colour and print play looks on-point, some can be a bizarre bummer. But the Nikamma gave us an excuse to commit to an outfit you will totally not spot on an everyday basis.



Shilpa rocked a two-piece combo that featured a shirt with red as the outstanding hue and the rest to follow were orange, white, and shades of blue. The bat-sleeved and loose-fitted number also had asymmetrically arranged embroidered patches. The 47-year-old clubbed this with straight-fit pants with slits given at the hems.

Spotted with her mother outside a restaurant in Mumbai, we also noted her accessories. Shilpa wore oversized pink tinted sunnies, circular drop earrings, juttis, and a Yves Saint Laurent leather deep blue sling bag. The mother-of-two wore her hair down with a middle part and she also had nude lipstick.