Shilpa Shetty in an Anand Kabra saree shows us how to take a gold shot at desi glam; Yay or Nay?

Saree season, but we love it when it's pure chic. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has gone full desi and very well driven home a contemporary classic finish, the saree drape spoke of something incredibly stylish. It's a wedding thing where extravagant backdrops, a dozen loads of pictures, and pouts are appreciated. Some (folks like us) follow all the step-by-step routines of weddings only to dress up and repeat. In the name of glamour, you could get yourself a new saree and wear it like the Nikamma actress.

The mother-of-two has long before entered the era of donning sarees in many ways. A saree that could function for sangeet evenings to festive celebrations in classy avatars you wouldn't imagine. As often the ambassador for giving you the new, this stellar ensemble you see on her is from Anand Kabra. A black saree with a mix of gold all for the win for a nighttime look.

Shilpa's look was rather light and wasn't bulked up. The saree had two blends of fabrics highlighted, chiffon plus silk which both together brought comfort and shine. The Rs.91,100 desi number entailed sequin and beaded embroidery which was noticeable through the patterns formed on it. It had long and gold fringes at its hem which indeed looked loud and that element of the party.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty dolled up in an Anand Kabra saree

A great colour pop can be spotted here as the star donned her saree with a strappy, orangish-red blouse with a halter neck and black print. Fashion stylist Chandani Mehta accessorised Shilpa's look with a choker necklace, gold kadas, studded earrings, a ring, and a bracelet. While all looked well here, her kohl leans on the heavier side. Her wavy hairdo looks beautiful.