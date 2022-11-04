Shilpa Shetty in an Anavila saree proves in floral print we need to trust this wedding season

Sarees are the ensembles to know when wedding season is on the horizon. Cheer up for no more hurried hunts are to be made for we found a simple saree. Some like it lightweight, some like it pretty, some like it colourful, and some like it floral. If you want it all in one attire, here (this guide) is where you need to be for a couple of minutes more. A firm style-believer in giving many experimental looks, Shilpa Shetty had rather a subtle and no-drama serve in mind. How divine is this one?

Your closest would never love a closure from a floral print. Keep its charm rolling even when Spring and Summer seasons have moved on. Autumn weddings are cosier in nature and these will urge you to bring back all things warm and nice as your lattes. The mother-of-two's recent look for an exhibition brought back the popularity of colours, prints, and a close-neck blouse, all that sounds like a mood.

This look is giving all the right 'buy it' feels without making us overthink it. Picked from Anavila, the Nikamma actress donned a linen-made saree from the designer's Kagaj Baha collection. The Mumbai-based brand's signatures are hand-woven linen ensembles and this one is the very best of bets you can go with for a daytime wedding. You'd have to thank your stars if the decor too speaks of floral and dreamy hues like pink, white, green, and so on.

Shilpa's ivory saree worth Rs.22500 featured prints of French roses which came in more hues than just a single. While it looked exemplary with the placement of prints all over it, the silver zari border made it all the more thrilling to look at and trust with a regal show. This was paired up with a short-sleeved plain and fully pink cropped blouse.

While all was subtle, her silver and gold compilation of bangles and chunky danglers gave it a glam switch up. Peep the pink prettiness for flowers used to adorn her low bun. A kohl look is getting back to back and heavy preferences by Shilpa, glossy lips and highlighter sealed off her look.