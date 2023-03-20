Shilpa Shetty in an Arpita Mehta jacket and ruffle sari is set for a sparkly summer; Guess their costs

All things bright and beautiful. Let's see who made it all and how to wear summer on your skin. The art: An Indo-western set and the artist: Arpita Mehta. Who knew orange would be back as a boon so soon? We're lucky and we know it. What we also know is that the colour of the season, as orange as this one, shall never do anything wrong in the style department to disappoint us. In simple terms, the outfit donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra will not only be your favourite wedding attire but will also attract fans in the blink of an eye.

To make your desi look right, not only do colours have to come together but also test out the rest such as accessories, makeup and hairstyle. Lots to do and undo but it is all for good. Before we begin with our favourite chat, anything fashion, we're not sure how de-influenced by a jacket we are as of now. Dreaming of a bit of winter isn't wrong right now, somebody please tell us that and we don't know how to un-love a jacket. That's a confession and we'll keep it at that.

Shilpa Shetty shines bright in an Arpita Mehta outfit

By the way, we accept certain loads like what fashion can put forward. So, a closet full of jackets won't be hated. As new as it was released a week ago on the Lakme Fashion Week stage, Arpita's 'Summer 2023' collection offers bliss in the name of tropical prints, shimmer and more.

Shilpa too wore an ensemble from the designer's latest collection. Chandani Mehta styled the Rishtey actress in a toasted orange hand-embroidered jacket which had shoulder pads and mirror work. This stylish and warm creation worth Rs.195,000.00 was clubbed with a tiered ruffle sari open to purchase for Rs. 58,000.00 and a matching blouse.

The 47-year-old's look had an elevated edge with jewellery such as rings, circular earrings and a handcuff from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and Khanna Jewellers. With an updo and black kohl glamming her beautifully, Shilpa Shetty looked dazzling.

