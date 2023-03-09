Shilpa Shetty in an Ashdeen sari set leads the rosy and radiant way to Spring

Saris matter. Saris are glorious. As the sun and fresh blooms warm up to take over with a new direction called the 'Start of Spring', Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest look only brings to mind pretty stories. As a constant visible delight, saris are something that most of us want, obsession accepted and hence held close always. Do you want to know what you could be wearing that will also help in closet-completing?

And remember, all saris are amazing. Redefining vintage glamour with contemporary chicness, Shilpa's desi look will convince you to never wear a sari alone. The reasoning is the easiest to understand. What was for winter, can be forever. And, what is this way of draping, do you want to know? Elegance is becoming a more commonly known term. The Apne actress' look for Women's Day featured an Indo-Western attire which was designed by Ashdeen.

Shilpa Shetty oozes flower power glamour in a sari and jacket

Whether controversial or cool, red is famous for continuously gaining momentum. Thankfully, there is no need to feel non-trendy as this two-piece set won't ever land you at the tail end of an impressive style. Having chanced upon the designer's Spring 2023 collection, Shilpa looked vibrant in a hand-embroidered sari and a peplum-style jacket.

Her short-sleeved Flapper Rose jacket featured a V-neck and colourful roses gorgeously made by artisans from the designer's atelier. Statement excelled when Chandani Mehta teamed it with a scalloped border Vintage Rose sari. When the mood of royalty was epitomised with accessories from Minerali and Radhika Agrawal Jewels, Shilpa looked like a stunner. Her footwear was chosen from Fizzy Goblet.

Nothing is a true statement to an ethnic look as juttis and a potli bag. Though a very old tradition, these accessories are for keeps and regular use. Since Kohl and lipstick are ingrained in our makeup routine, opt for a nude lip colour, eyeliner, mascara and eyebrow pencil. Shilpa's hair was styled into a semi-straight and soft wave look.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

