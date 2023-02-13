Shilpa Shetty in an Itrh saree sparkles and slays on in silver like a desi diva

There's no stop to glitz. Something to never forget about all the looks that shot up at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception night. It wasn't the panache alone of the celebrities that added depth to their OOTN, sparkles were curious enough showy pleasers. A prime example is Shilpa Shetty's recent look that did a maximal 360-degree take with glamour and a sweet silver something. Since there is a widespread acceptance of sarees a little modish spin will break no look.

There's so much to feel good about as a wedding guest, right? You get to pick a fabric and customise it as per your liking and play with accessories if need be. An outsider or an expert can only suggest while you take the big sartorial decisions. Sheer and sequin shine is for everyone or at least the Bollywood girls who flaunted some desi-ness yesterday. A prevalent look from yesterday was Shilpa's who dazzled in a monotone saree and its set.

Shilpa Shetty looks terrific in a saree

A trendier piece was put in instead of a regular saree skirt. Not all sartorial matters need to be dealt with but this one is a topic of admiration. Why pay attention to this look you question? The 47-year-old was styled by Chandani Mehta in an Itrh saree.

A contemporary saree with some edge could mean experimental. Her all-star saree does give off a co-ordinated skirt set vibe, do you see it? Completely covered in party opulence, her studded shimmery and rhinestone-embellished ensemble bore a halter-neck and cropped blouse which was teamed with a ruched figure-hugging skirt worn over tight shorts. What isn't not breathtaking here? The thigh-high slit contributes to a picture of oomph. The drape topped off her desi look stunningly.